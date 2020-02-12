Valentine’s Day treats for your sweets

Sidecar Doughnuts

Say it with doughnuts! The gourmet doughnut shop in Del Mar Highlands Town Center has rolled out tasty celebratory February flavors including Valentine’s Cake, a rainbow sprinkle-filled vanilla bean cake doughnut topped with vanilla bean glaze and heart sprinkles; and the Red Wine Chocolate, a Callebaut chocolate chip-filled dark chocolate cake doughnut topped with a red wine and chocolate glaze and sprinkled with edible rose petals.

Other February flavors include Butterscotch Crunch, a brown butter brown sugar cake doughnut topped with house-made butterscotch glaze, caramelized rice puffs and Callebaut white chocolate chips; and the fully-loaded Blueberries & Champagne, Sidecar’s signature raised bullseye doughnut topped with house-made blueberry glaze, fresh blueberry and champagne compote, and tangy cheesecake mousse, finished off with a sugar cookie crumble.

Sidecar will be offering the Be My Valentine Variety Box filled with all of their February flavors and a couple everyday favorites like Vanilla Glazed and Huckleberry. The boxes are available by six or 12-pack.

Sidecar is located at 3435 Del Mar Heights Road.

The Creme & Sugar red velvet milkshake. (Courtesy)

Creme & Sugar

The home of epic milkshakes and unicorn cakes in Beachside Del Mar will have several Valentine’s Day specials throughout the holiday weekend including dark chocolate rose and chocolate-dipped strawberry mini cakes topped with multi-colored heart-shaped cookies.

Stop in with your Valentine to enjoy red velvet, strawberry shortcake and chocolate strawberry-flavored milkshakes shakes, lattes and hot chocolates. Creme & Sugar’s sundaes, ice cream floats and milkshakes can be made basic or epic—making it epic involves loads of whipped cream, sprinkles, candies, marshmallows and other magical toppings.

Creme & Sugar is located at 2646 Del Mar Heights Road.



The sweetheart sandwich from Susie Cakes. (Courtesy)

Susie Cakes

Susie Cakes will celebrate Valentine’s Day with themed cupcakes, cookies and cakes galore. Through Feb. 16, the One Paseo bakery will feature chocolate salted caramel cupcakes and a special cinnamon bun cake.

Their bakery cases are lined with treats such as heart-shaped sugar cookies, decorated cupcakes and their famous Vanilla Celebration Cake, a six-layer vanilla cake baked with confetti and frosted with pink buttercream frosting and decorated with red and pink heart sprinkles. Cakes like the Vanilla Celebration or Famous Southern Red Velvet are available by the slice or you can pre-order six-inch or nine-inch cakes.

Susie Cakes’ sweetheart sandwich is available year-round but feels especially Valentine-y with two heavily sprinkled sugar cookies sandwiched with pink buttercream.

Visit Susie Cakes at 3705 Caminito Court, #500.

Nothing Bundt Cakes’ Valentine’s Day offerings. (Courtesy)

Nothing Bundt Cakes

The locally-owned bakery in the Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch loves to help celebrate any special occasion. For Valentine’s Day, the Love You to Pieces bundt cake is topped with a red satin bow and pink heart puzzle. Cake flavors include their signature red velvet— a scarlet, velvety rich cocoa filled with chocolate chips. Other flavors include chocolate chocolate chip, confetti, white chocolate raspberry and peanut butter chocolate swirl—all topped with thick cream cheese frosting.

Bundt cakes are also available in bundlet size and bite-sized bundtinis by the dozen, topped with festive hearts.

Check out Nothing Bundt Cakes at 5950 Village Way #104.

Truffles from Yummy Cupcakes. (Karen Billing)

Yummy Cupcakes

Yummy Cupcakes is Valentine’s Day central in Encinitas Village Square—on Friday they are expecting 300 roses and 300 balloons to be delivered to the bakery that is fully-decked out for what is their most popular holiday.

“We have a lot of fun, it’s chaos all day,” said owner Renato Cautela.

Yummy will have 40 flavors of cupcakes for Valentine’s Day, baked from scratch with housemade frostings and fillings including vanilla champagne, chocolatey salted caramel, pink velvet, double chocolate, raspberry red velvet filled with raspberry preserves and Maker’s Mark chocolate pudding.

The bakery also sells chocolate covered strawberries and their specialty truffles: the truffles which are mini cupcakes triple-dripped in chocolate, and can be purchased in a box of seven.

For sweethearts with specialty diets, for Valentine’s Day they will have six gluten free and three vegan options including a gluten-free, vegan and sugar free chocolate truffle.

Yummy Cupcakes is located at 1514 Encinitas Boulevard.

Valentine cookie boxes from VG Donut. (Courtesy)

VG Donut & Bakery

The VG in the longtime local sweets staple stands for “very good” and the treats live up to the name.

For Valentine’s Day, VG will be offering up heart-shaped chocolate donuts, triple fudge brownies, chocolate covered peanut butter ganache hearts, cheesecakes, cake pops and chocolate-dipped strawberries and cookies shaped like lips, hearts and X’s and O’s.

Their themed cookie boxes are sure to be a hit: A Baby Yoda cookie pairs with one that reads “Yoda One”, a guacamole-shaped cookie pairs with one that reads “You Guac My World”.

Pro-tip: Remember VG is cash-only! VG is located at 106 Aberdeen Drive in Cardiff.

French Corner’s Petits Gâteaux Valentins chocolate cake. (Courtesy)

French Corner

Since 2014, French chef and owner Alexandra Palombi-Long run her authentic French patisserie, servingup a daily selection of madeleines, meringues and macarons, cream puffs and custard-filled cannelés.

French Corner will offer a variety of Valentines cakes this week including their latest creation, a Petits Gâteaux Valentins a chocolate cake with fluffy meringue topping that promises to be a “perfect bite of love”. Les Macarons Valentins are also on the menu: a decadent macaroon cake made of two pretty pink macaroons sandwiched with cream and topped with fresh raspberries.

Visit French Corner at 1200 N. Coast Highway 101 in Leucadia.

