South of Nick’s to fill International Smoke space at One Paseo

South of Nick’s Mexican Kitchen will be joining the culinary lineup at One Paseo this fall, coming from the same team as the original Nick’s restaurant that opened in the center in 2020. The restaurant will fill the space left vacant by International Smoke, which closed in February due to pandemic-related losses.

The Orange County-based brand is looking forward to bringing its Mexican-inspired concept to One Paseo—they currently operate two South of Nick’s locations in Laguna Beach and San Clemente. The South of Nick’s menu features shared items like guacamole and filet mignon taquitos, classic Mexican soups and plates like seafood enchiladas. Known for their cocktail programs, South of Nick’s will also serve up margaritas (in flavors like jalapeno watermelon to toasted coconut ) tequila flights, a full wine list and a selection of both Mexican and domestic beers.

The plan is for South of Nick’s to include an expansive outdoor patio adjacent to the original Nick’s location in One Paseo.

