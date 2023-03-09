North Italia is celebrating ‘Pi Day’ for an entire month

North Italia restaurants nationwide are devoting an entire month to celebrate Pi Day (March 14) with a selection of regional pizzas influenced by each location’s culinary traditions and local ingredients.

At the One Paseo spot in Carmel Valley, the modern Italian restaurant will be serving up the Puerco Picante. The pizza is a North Italia twist on a traditional Mexican stew with mozzarella and fontina cheese, chile Colorado pork, salsa brava, lime crema and queso cotija.

Executive Sous Chef Sebastian Alvarez drew inspiration from a team member’s family recipe to create a “rich, smoky pizza channeling the flavors offered at local taco stands.”

Priced at $18 each, the limited-time pie will be available starting on Tuesday, March 14 through Sunday, April 10 for dine-in, takeout via online ordering, or delivery via DoorDash.

Location: 3715 Caminito Court, Suite 0680, Carmel Valley. pidayatnorth.com/coming-soon.html