Popular performers set to appear at San Diego County Fair

The stage is set for some of the top names in showbiz to return to the San Diego County Fair.
Much of the spotlight will be on the performers in the Toyota Summer Concert Series, who will provide 27 nights of entertainment in a variety of genres between May 31 and July 4 on the Corona Grandstand Stage.
San Diego County Fair Night Information Manager Mark Zegan believes the country shows - with headliners such as Toby Keith, Jake Owen and Trace Adkins - will be some of the biggest ones, along with those for rapper Pitbull and Motown legend Smokey Robinson, a regular fair performer.
Sundays will also likely have highly attended grandstand shows, which feature Latino entertainers, Zegan said.
“(Those shows) are packed,” he said, and noted that in the past, people have waited in line for up to two hours for the free seats.
Reserved seating is also available.
“Sundays seem bigger than ever - we love it!” Zegan said.
The Toyota Summer Concert Series shows begin at 7:30 p.m., unless otherwise noted. Some are free, while others require paid seating. Go to sdfair.com for ticket prices and more information; tickets can be purchased at ticketmaster.com, (800) 745-3000, or at Del Mar Fairgrounds’ O’Brien Gate Box Office. Tickets bought online include admission to the fair; people who have already paid fair admission can call the box office at (858) 792-4252 and request a concert seat only.
May 31: Justin Moore
June 1: Jim Gaffigan
June 2: La Adictiva
June 5: Banda El Recodo
June 6: Fab Four
June 7: Jeff Dunham
June 8: Neil Sedaka
June 9: Christian Nodal
June 12: Jake Owen
June 13: Creedence Clearwater Revisited
June 14: Toby Keith
June 15: Smokey Robinson
June 16: Mariachi Del Sol (6 p.m.)
June 19: Simple Plan
June 20: truTV Impractical Jokers
June 21: AJR
June 22: 15th annual Gospel Festival featuring The Clark Sisters (7 p.m.)
June 23: Grupo Intocable
June 26: Pop 2000 Tour (hosted by Lance Bass of N’Sync, O-Town, Aaron Carter, Ryan Cabrera, Tyler Hilton)
June 27: Lindsey Stirling
June 28: Air Supply
June 29: Pitbull
June 30: Los Tigres del Norte
July 1: KC and the Sunshine Band
July 2: Trace Adkins
July 3: Dionne Warwick.
July 4: Brad Upton (9:30 p.m.; opening act at 7:30 p.m., fireworks at 9 p.m.)
Paddock Concert Series
The Ballast Point Brewing Paddock Stage provides a more intimate setting than the grandstand, with free midweek shows scheduled at 8 p.m. New this year is “Woodstock Wednesdays,” which will honor the 50th anniversary of the famous festival. For more information, go to sdfair.com/paddock.
June 5: The Family Stone
June 12: Big Brother & the Holding Company
June 19: Blood, Sweat & Tears
June 20: Banda Machos
June 26: Bowzer and Johnny Contardo, formerly of Sha Na Na
June 27: Who’s Bad
July 2: The Wailers
July 3: Canned Heat
July 4: Liquid Blue (band will pause at 9 p.m. for fireworks and resume at 9:30 p.m.)
Solid Gold Concert Series
Fairgoers can spend Thursday afternoons listening to singers perform “classic” favorites on the San Diego Showcase Stage. Shows start at 1 p.m., and are free with fair admission.
June 6: Felix Cavaliere’s Rascals
June 13: Charo in Concert with Special Guest John Davidson
June 20: Tribute to Aretha Franklin and Friends
June 27: Rickie Lee Jones
July 4: Micky Dolenz of The Monkees
For information about additional acts - including those in the Coors Light Rock On Concert Series, Belly Up Music Festival, Electronic Fridays and Laugh Out Loud Comedy Nights - go to sdfair.com/what-to-do/concerts/.