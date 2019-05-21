Popular performers set to appear at San Diego County Fair

The stage is set for some of the top names in showbiz to return to the San Diego County Fair.

Much of the spotlight will be on the performers in the Toyota Summer Concert Series, who will provide 27 nights of entertainment in a variety of genres between May 31 and July 4 on the Corona Grandstand Stage.

San Diego County Fair Night Information Manager Mark Zegan believes the country shows - with headliners such as Toby Keith, Jake Owen and Trace Adkins - will be some of the biggest ones, along with those for rapper Pitbull and Motown legend Smokey Robinson, a regular fair performer.

Sundays will also likely have highly attended grandstand shows, which feature Latino entertainers, Zegan said.

“(Those shows) are packed,” he said, and noted that in the past, people have waited in line for up to two hours for the free seats.

Reserved seating is also available.

“Sundays seem bigger than ever - we love it!” Zegan said.

The Toyota Summer Concert Series shows begin at 7:30 p.m., unless otherwise noted. Some are free, while others require paid seating. Go to sdfair.com for ticket prices and more information; tickets can be purchased at ticketmaster.com, (800) 745-3000, or at Del Mar Fairgrounds’ O’Brien Gate Box Office. Tickets bought online include admission to the fair; people who have already paid fair admission can call the box office at (858) 792-4252 and request a concert seat only.

May 31: Justin Moore

June 1: Jim Gaffigan

June 2: La Adictiva

June 5: Banda El Recodo

June 6: Fab Four

June 7: Jeff Dunham

June 8: Neil Sedaka

June 9: Christian Nodal

June 12: Jake Owen

June 13: Creedence Clearwater Revisited

June 14: Toby Keith

June 15: Smokey Robinson

June 16: Mariachi Del Sol (6 p.m.)

June 19: Simple Plan

June 20: truTV Impractical Jokers

June 21: AJR

June 22: 15th annual Gospel Festival featuring The Clark Sisters (7 p.m.)

June 23: Grupo Intocable

June 26: Pop 2000 Tour (hosted by Lance Bass of N’Sync, O-Town, Aaron Carter, Ryan Cabrera, Tyler Hilton)

June 27: Lindsey Stirling

June 28: Air Supply

June 29: Pitbull

June 30: Los Tigres del Norte

July 1: KC and the Sunshine Band

July 2: Trace Adkins

July 3: Dionne Warwick.

July 4: Brad Upton (9:30 p.m.; opening act at 7:30 p.m., fireworks at 9 p.m.)

Paddock Concert Series

The Ballast Point Brewing Paddock Stage provides a more intimate setting than the grandstand, with free midweek shows scheduled at 8 p.m. New this year is “Woodstock Wednesdays,” which will honor the 50th anniversary of the famous festival. For more information, go to sdfair.com/paddock.

June 5: The Family Stone

June 12: Big Brother & the Holding Company

June 19: Blood, Sweat & Tears

June 20: Banda Machos

June 26: Bowzer and Johnny Contardo, formerly of Sha Na Na

June 27: Who’s Bad

July 2: The Wailers

July 3: Canned Heat

July 4: Liquid Blue (band will pause at 9 p.m. for fireworks and resume at 9:30 p.m.)

Solid Gold Concert Series

Fairgoers can spend Thursday afternoons listening to singers perform “classic” favorites on the San Diego Showcase Stage. Shows start at 1 p.m., and are free with fair admission.

June 6: Felix Cavaliere’s Rascals

June 13: Charo in Concert with Special Guest John Davidson

June 20: Tribute to Aretha Franklin and Friends

June 27: Rickie Lee Jones

July 4: Micky Dolenz of The Monkees