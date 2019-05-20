Awards presented for films showcased at CCA’s 14th Annual Film Festival

Two dozen films were showcased at Canyon Crest Academy’s 14th Annual Film Festival. The award categories included comedy, documentary, drama, new media audience choice and overall. Judges included local filmmakers and video teachers. Envision Cinema Conservatory Coordinator Brad Kester presented the winners with movie tickets and trophies. This is the first year the audience choice winner was selected by audience members texting their favorite to a special number.
Film Festival Award winners
COMEDY: “Prius Poke” by Riley Scott, Tom Stiel, Jake Berman and Jake Anthenelli
DOCUMENTARY: “Ascent” by Max Miesen, Reed Martin, Max Mereminsky, Gabriel Yung, Noah Hecht and Riley Scott
DRAMA & AUDIENCE CHOICE: “Feed Me” by Kevin Garcia, Colin Bae, Sanam Azai, Sofia Anderson and Quincy Tanner-Smith
NEW MEDIA: “Bored at School (Web Series Episode)” by Melanie An, Marley Aguirre, Campbell Moore, Lexnun Bernard and Vivi Husted
OVERALL: “Reflecto” by Riley Scott, Kevin Garcia, Gabriel Yung and Max Miesen
In photo above:
(Back row, l-r): Andrew Norbeck (guest artist), Marley Aguirre, Sofia Anderson, Timothy Zhang, Colin Bae, Noah Hecht, Reed Martin, Max Miesen, Riley Scott, Rohan Khehar, Jacob Kau, Ava Sofia Settoon and Luca Csathy.
(Front row, l-r): Campbell Moore, Melanie An, Danny Applebaum, Max Mereminsky, Kevin Garcia, Sanam Azai, Vivi Husted, Gabe Yung, Tom Stiel, Jake Berman and Cinema Conservatory Coordinator Brad Kester