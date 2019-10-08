Free art gallery opens on Cedros in Solana Beach

Local residents and visitors can now visit a new, free art museum open 24 hours a day all year long on Cedros Avenue.

Located at 320 Cedros Ave., the Art Alley opened Sept. 26 and includes work from Alex Poli, a street and graffiti artist; Douglas Cross, whose Ocean Arrowhead series was created from retired surfboards; Wade Koniakowsky, a local artist whose work reflects San Diego’s surf culture; and Don Myers, an Oceanside-based stained glass artist.

Daniel Powell, the museum’s creator and owner of the property, said the idea was inspired by similar public art displays in Rio de Janeiro and Melbourne.

“I just saw how art in public places really invigorates the community,” he said.

Located steps away from the beach, the works were selected to withstand the ocean winds, salt air and other elements. The alley’s opening included live music and coincided with the September Cedros Night Stroll, which promotes many of the cafes, shops and other businesses along the street. Several of the artists featured in the Art Alley were in attendance.

“This is another thing to bring more life to Cedros,” said Maryam Hintzen, CEO of the Solana Beach Chamber of Commerce.

Other artists featured in the Art Alley include Dominic Bonuccelli, photographer for the guidebook “Europe Through the Backdoor”; Laura True, a mosaic artist; Chris Martino, an Italian artist who makes sculptures and installation displays; James Hubbell, world famous for his organic style buildings; Jamie Lynn Marvin, a San Diego-based photographer; and Camilo Rojas, a Colombian multidisciplinary designer and art director.

Powell said the museum is a “work in progress” with plenty of room to add more works. He said he hopes the alley grows into a must-see stop for tourists.

For more information about art, entertainment and other events on Cedros, visit cedrosavenue.com.