City Tacos now open in Sorrento Valley

City Tacos, the San Diego taqueria known for its innovative and unique taco menu, opened its fifth location in Sorrento Valley this January.

In the new Vida complex on Roselle Street, the eatery is close to the Sorrento Valley Coaster Station in a somewhat hidden enclave that features a Copa Vida coffee shop, Rush Cycle studio and Bottlecraft beer shop and tasting room.

Owner Gerald “Gerry” Torres opened his first City Tacos in North Park in 2014, serving up atypical tacos similar to what he grew up with in Mexico City. Torres has since set up shop in La Mesa, Imperial Beach, Pacific Beach and opened his first North County location in Encinitas last November.

The Pollo City (left) and Coliflor tacos from City Tacos. (Karen Billing)

There is a taco for everyone on the menu with meat, seafood, vegetarian, paleo and vegan options like the coliflor taco, fresh veggies packed into a jicama root tortilla.

With further expansion in mind in Seaport Village and East Village near the ballpark, we checked in with Torres about his latest taco shop:

Why did you pick the Sorrento Valley location?

Alexandria, a real estate and development company with a huge presence in Sorrento Valley, actually picked City Tacos to become an amenity for the large workforce that house their properties. They had the vision and made extraordinary efforts to make this dream location a reality...and I am forever in debt, with the decision makers, builders and designers behind the project.

What has the response been so far?

The response has been phenomenal so far! Our formula “a taco for everyone” has really shined in this vibrant and culturally rich community of young professionals. We are mobbed for lunch on the daily by hungry bio geniuses that seem to really appreciate the love that goes into every detail of our operation

What would you say is unique about this fifth location?

It’s a lunch operation! At our other City Tacos locations, we are used to selling tacos for lunch, dinner and into the wee hours of the night. Most of the business at other locations comes in on weekends and holidays. But not here, the Sorrento Valley location has become our busiest for lunch but closes early and does not operate on the weekends.

Perhaps, in the future, it will become the official taco party location for special events on those weekend days, we will see!

Visit City Tacos at 11045 Roselle Street, suite 100 and check out the menu at citytacossd.com.