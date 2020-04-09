2020 Encinitas Arts Alive exhibit now on display on Coast Highway throughout Encinitas

The 101 Artists’ Colony’s 2020 Arts Alive Exhibit was installed on the Coast Highway a few weeks ago and can now be viewed on the light poles from La Costa Avenue to Cardiff Restaurant Row and Seaside Market parking lot, where they will remain on display until the end of May.

Prior to installation and despite the cancellation of the highly-anticipated March 14 Arts Alive Unveiling Reception, the Arts Alive organizer, 101 Artists’ Colony and its artists and volunteers rallied to bring the unveiling of 62 original works of art to the community. The Artists’ Colony’s leader, Danny Salzhandler, unfurled the art banners in his backyard while artist Julie Ann Stricklin and local filmmaker Clint Burkett videoed the unveiling and brought it to the public on its Facebook and Instagram pages.

Silent bids are encouraged and can be placed by calling 760-473-5164. The minimum bid is $150. The artist receives 50% of the sale proceeds with the other 50% defraying program costs and helping fund other Colony-driven community programs.

This year’s sponsors are Hansen Surfboards, Seaside Market, and Leucadia 101 Main Street. The exhibit is dedicated to the memory of Morgan Mallory, a longtime Leucadia business owner and arts advocate who passed away late last year. See a full color copy of the Auction Guide showing all 62 images and information about each banner at www.artsaliveencinitas.com

For more information, contact 101 Artists’ Colony at info@artsalivefoundation.org

Depending upon social gathering mandates in place at the time, the Arts Alive program will culminate its 20th year with a live auction on Sunday, June 14, at Cardiff Town Center, reception at 1:30 p.m. and auction at 2 p.m. Rich Houk will once again provide his professional auctioneer services, razzing and joking with the crowd to keep the bidding spirited.