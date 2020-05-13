Del Mar teen starts book and puzzle drive for underprivileged kids

Alexis Shenkiryk, a Del Mar resident and junior at Pacific Ridge School, has launched a book and puzzle drive as a way to give back and support underprivileged kids during the COVID-19 quarantine. With Pages & Pieces, Alexis has a goal of collecting over 500 gently used items to supply to two San Diego non-profits for kids to enjoy.

“I am so excited about the Pages & Pieces drive because there are so many kids in San Diego who simply can’t afford a new book and with the libraries closed, I wanted to find a way to get these types of items into the hands of kids who could really benefit from having something new to read or a new activity,” said Alexis.

Alexis got the idea while doing spring cleaning last month. She has been a big reader since she was a little kid and her favorite thing was going to the bookstore to get a new book.

“Over the years I’ve collected a lot of books ranging from beginner reader chapter books up through my current favorites,” Alexis said. “With COVID-19, I’ve been so happy to learn of so many good people doing great things for others, I knew I needed to do something as well.”

Alexis also loves that the drive supports her commitment to the environment by recycling these items and giving them new life in a new home.

With convenience and safety in mind, Alexis developed a donation collection process that includes “contactless pick up.” With the help of her older brother, she will be picking up donations for the next two months from any home or business in North County.

Donation pick-ups can be scheduled through June although Alexis noted that she will start distribution of the items by mid-month.

“With my personal donation and the donations of a few of my friends, we already have collected almost 100 items, so I feel like we are off to a great start!” Alexis said.

To donate or request additional information, visit pagesandpiecesbookdrive.com