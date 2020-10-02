North Coast Rep introduces a new president and new board leadership roles

North Coast Repertory Theatre in Solana Beach recently announced new board leadership.

NC Rep Board President Marc Tayer

(Mark S Ross)

Marc Tayer took over as president of North Coast Repertory Theatre Board of Directors as of Sept. 16. Tayer brings years of experience and expertise in the arts. His more than 30-year business career in the technology field included senior executive roles at Motorola, General Instrument (GI), and as co-founder of two San Diego tech startup. In 2015, Tayer wrote and published Televisionaries, a nonfiction book about the digital television revolution, and how it transformed the media business. He received an Emmy Award in 1996 for his role at GI in developing and marketing the world’s first digital TV system. Tayer received his BA from Williams College and his MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. He and his wife, Wendy, raised their three children in Solana Beach and Del Mar.

Tayer replaces Sharon Stein who was president from 2014-2020 and is now on the board’s Executive Committee, and chair of the HR Committee.

Other leadership roles include: Marina Pastor, vice president; Marilyn Tedesco, vice president and secretary of the board; and Berit Durler, treasurer. For more information on these board members, go to northcoastrep.org (“About Us” category, “Board of Directors.”)