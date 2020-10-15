Copyright © 2020, Del Mar Times | CA Notice of Collection
Share
Arts & Entertainment

Nick’s Del Mar opens in One Paseo

Nicks Del Mar is now open in One Paseo.
(Courtesy)
By Karen Billing
Oct. 14, 2020
6:32 AM
Share

The new Nick’s Del Mar opened at One Paseo on Sept. 30. The Orange County import is known for its buttermilk fried chicken, house-made veggie burger and original asparagus fries: crispy, Parmesan cheese crusted spears.

Located inside the A-frame building at the north end of One Paseo, the free-standing restaurant features an island bar designed to be indoor and outdoor as well as a large outdoor patio space. The menu features an extensive wine and cocktail selection alongside classic American favorites for lunch and dinner daily and breakfast on weekends.

Nick’s is located at 3377 Del Mar Heights Road, suite 300 in One Paseo. For more information, visit nicksrestaurants.com/nicks-del-mar/

Arts & EntertainmentFoodCarmel Valley News
Karen Billing

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support us today.

More from this Author

More on the Subject

Advertisement