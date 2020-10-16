San Diego Museum of Art and the Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego present 20th Annual Axline Lecture

The San Diego Museum of Art and the Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego (MCASD) will present internationally renowned artist Ana de Alvear as the featured speaker for the 20th annual Axline Lecture on Thursday, Oct. 22, at 11 a.m. This year’s Axline Lecture will be hosted virtually by The San Diego Museum of Art. The museum will have a dedicated exhibition featuring works by de Alvear on view from June 18 through Sept. 27, 2021.

Work by artist Ana de Alvear.

(Courtesy)

De Alvear is a multidisciplinary, Madrid-based artist known for her hyper-realistic drawn works of art that play with the equivocation between reality and its representation. De Alvear uses visual archetypes that inspire investigations of the self and exploration of obstacles related to self-esteem and self-identification. Placing these visual archetypes outside of their usual environments allows the viewer to isolate their own relationship to the main objects and the response they elicit. The works offer a tool of self-reflection to identify what we, as viewers, have constructed about ourselves and the world, and the benefit of seeing those constructs more clearly.

Adjusting to each space specifically, de Alvear’s work is based mainly on multidisciplinary installations where new experimental materials and media play a fundamental role in the dialog. Her work has been shown at museums of natural sciences and botanical gardens around the world.

In 2006, de Alvear founded Vital International Video Art (VIVA), a traveling exhibition where international artists can find a meeting point for intellectual discourse and create a network around the globe with curators, galleries, institutions, foundations and private collections.

In this live online lecture, de Alvear discusses the underlying themes and her methods used in creating the incredible works from her upcoming exhibition, Everything You See Could Be A Lie: Photorealistic Drawings by Ana de Alvear. Members and ticket buyers will also enjoy access to a live virtual studio tour by the artist of her workspace in Spain on Saturday, Oct. 17, at 11 a.m. as a part of their ticket reservation.

Lecture tickets are free for The San Diego Museum of Art and MCASD members; $5 for students; $10 for seniors and military; and $15 for nonmembers. Virtual event access information for both the Virtual Studio Tour on Oct. 17, at 11 a.m. and the Axline Lecture on Oct. 22, at 11 a.m. will be shared with ticket confirmation. Tickets can be purchased at www.SDMArt.org.