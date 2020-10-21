Carmel Valley actress stars in Hallmark Christmas movie ‘Holly & Ivy’

The Hallmark Channel has become known for its yearly bounty of feel-good Christmas movies.

Of the 40 new Christmas movies that Hallmark will roll out this year, one of them will star young Carmel Valley actress Sadie Coleman. Sadie, 12, will star in the title role of Holly in “Holly & Ivy” premiering on Sunday, Nov. 1 on the Hallmark Movies and Mysteries channel as part of the annual “Miracles of Christmas” event.

A seventh grader at Carmel Valley Middle School, Sadie is a triple threat in acting, singing and dancing. She takes voice lessons and dances at West Coast Dance Complex, taking ballet, jazz and hip hop.

She started acting in 2016 in another Christmas-themed favorite: “Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas!” at The Old Globe Theatre when she was 9 years old.

“That just started my journey,” said Sadie, who has gone on to act in three “Grinch” productions, including taking on the role of Cindy-Who in 2018.

Sadie has also performed on stage in “Once the Musical” at Lamb’s Players Theatre in Coronado, acted in commercials and appeared on Nickelodeon and an upcoming Netflix TV show. “Holly & Ivy” is her first movie.

“Holly & Ivy” tells the story of Nina and her daughters Holly and Ivy. When Nina (Marisol Nichols) learns that her serious illness has returned, she is forced to turn to her neighbor Melody (Janel Parrish) to keep her kids together.

Sadie Coleman on the set. (Courtesy)

“(Melody and Ivy) have a good bond but I’m a little curious and suspicious because I know something’s going on with my mom,” said Sadie of her character.

In order to care for the children, Melody has to renovate her new fixer-upper home to make room for the girls, with the help of a handsome and charming contractor Adam (Jeremy Jordan). There is some Christmas magic involved. There is also a puppy.

“It’s sweet,” said Sadie of the movie, which is loosely based on the true story of a Las Vegas mother and her three daughters. “It gets you in the spirit.”

Sadie was picked for the role from a self-taped audition and filming took place in July and August in Salt Lake City, Utah where a number of upcoming Hallmark, Lifetime and Disney+ movies were filmed. Due to COVID-19, every safety precaution was in place including multiple tests for Sadie over the course of the shoot. Her family also tagged along on the trip.

The two-week shoot was especially challenging because it was an incredibly hot summer in Utah with triple-digit temperatures.

On the hottest day, when it was 107 degrees outside, Sadie’s acting skills were put to the test pretending it was cold and Christmasy, sledding in fake snow in a full winter attire: a sweater with a coat over it, boots, snow hat and scarf. The actors were given ice packs and fans to try to help cool off.

Sadie Coleman and Piper Rubio are “Holly & Ivy” in a new Hallmark Christmas film. (Courtesy Crown Media)

During the filming of her first film, Sadie said everyone was really nice and she found an ally in Parrish, who has appeared in “Pretty Little Liars” and “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” and “Dancing with the Stars.” Like Sadie, Parrish got her start acting in theater at a young age and they have now become Instagram friends.

Sadie is very excited to watch the premiere of her new movie at home with her supportive family of fans. Catch Sadie in “Holly & Ivy” on Nov. 1 at 10 p.m. on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

