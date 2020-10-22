New eateries opening soon at Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch

The Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch has undergone some changes over the past few months and is welcoming several new restaurants and businesses.

“These new tenants are the types of restaurants and services our community has been asking for and we’ve always tried to be responsive,” said Dan Curran of Coast Income Properties. “We are pleased that the second phase at The Village is now complete and we invite everyone to come check us out.”

Flora Bar & Kitchen opened on Oct. 2`1 in the space formerly occupied by Amici’s. Flora Bar is the newest concept from restauranteur Salvatore Ercolano, who owns Seasalt Seafood Bistro in Del Mar and Villa Capri in Carmel Valley. Flora will be a modern take on Italian artisan dishes using locally sourced meats, cheeses, fruits and vegetables.

Everbowl is expected to open in late October, in the space formerly occupied by the Vitality Tap juice bar. Everbowl has been in Carmel Country Plaza for the last two years, specializing in build your own craft superfood bowls. Guests can pick from a base of pure, unsweetened acai, acerola, graviola or pitaya and pile on unlimited toppings from fresh fruit to peanut butter. Over Jeff Fenster opened the first Everbowl in Poway in 2016 and it has now expanded to 26 locations in Southern California and Arizona.

Death by Tequila (DxT) opened in September, changing over from Madero’s.

During the pandemic, the Empress family of restaurants brought the Baja-inspired restaurant and tequila bar from downtown Encinitas into the group, merging with Madero’s under the DxT name (Empress also owns neighboring Wokou Ramen). The new DxT menu will include some of Madero’s favorites and will introduce Carmel Valley to DxT staples on both the culinary and beverage side—DxT serves up more than 100 tequila and 30 mezcal selections, Mexican craft beer, wines from Valle de Guadalupe and twists on classic Mexican cocktails.

In the Village’s expansion, the Cleaners & More dry cleaning and alterations shop opened in August, UC San Diego Health began serving patients in September and Brilliant Diamonds opened in October, specializing in engagement and wedding rings, fine jewelry, custom design and wholesale diamonds.

Bonchon Chicken, the global South Korean-based franchise known for its crunchy double fried chicken, is expected to open in early 2021 in the expansion. The third San Diego location will serve up a unique pan-Asian menu that stars the fried chicken but also includes pork buns, and takoyaki (fried octopus dumplings) and takes on Korean dishes such as bibimbap and beef bulgogi.

Unfortunately during the pandemic, The Baked Bear in the Village closed. The ice cream sandwich shop founded by two Torrey Pines High School graduates has expanded to 29 locations in 10 states and still has locations open in Pacific Beach and Carmel Mountain in San Diego.

For more information, visit phrvillage.com.