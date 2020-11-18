Everbowl opens in Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch

The new Everbowl opened in the Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch on Nov. 13. The quick-serve restaurant has gained a devoted following thanks to its build-your-own craft superfood bowls concept.

“We couldn’t be more excited about this opening and bringing Everbowl to another amazing community,” said founder Jeff Fenster. “Every day, we do our best to make it easier for people to live an Unevolve lifestyle, that is to say, living actively and eating stuff that has been around forever.”

The first Everbowl opened in Poway in 2016 and Fenster has gone on to open 28 branches across California, Utah and Arizona. The Pacific Highlands Ranch location fills the spot left vacant by Vitality Tap.

At Everbowl, guests can customize their own “Whatever” bowl with their choice of superfood base, selecting from acai, acerola, graviola or pitaya and their pick of liquid to blend it with from the options of almond milk, coconut milk, chocolate almond milk, apple juice or cashew milk. The bowls can then be loaded up with unlimited toppings including fresh fruit, cacao nibs, chia seeds, flax seeds, granola, peanut butter, dates and more.

The menu also includes smoothies, salads, superfuel coffee and Everoats, an oatmeal bowl using Fenster’s mother’s recipe for overnight oats. The raw oats soaked in nut milk can be customized with toppings.

The new Everbowl is located at 5980 Village Way, #102, Carmel Valley, 92130, and is open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays to Fridays, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturdays, and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays. For more information, visit everbowl.com.

