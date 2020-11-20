Del Mar Hills Academy goes virtual with PTA Reflections Art Program

In-person events are not taking place this year, but that didn’t stop the PTA at Del Mar Hills Academy from celebrating their SurfRiders’ creativity. The National PTA Reflections Art Program chose the theme “I Matter Because…” and participating schools encouraged students to reflect on the theme and express themselves.

At Del Mar Hills Academy, the entries from kindergarten through sixth grade ranged from visual arts, literature, dance, film and photography. The school had 27 entries with 13 advancing to the next level of judging at the Ninth District PTA.



Several of the art entries in the PTA Art Reflections Showcase.

(Courtesy)

“To have a supportive and encouraging outlet for children to think about a theme with such deep personal meaning, and to express themselves through their choice of creativity was very special this year,” said Stephanie Mansolino, mom and chair of the PTA Reflections at Del Mar Hills. The virtual showcase displayed all of the entries and the kids were also recognized in their classrooms with award ribbons and medals for their participation.