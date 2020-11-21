Coastal Roots Farm launches film to showcase the regenerative farming techniques of its farm

Coastal Roots Farm, a nonprofit Jewish community farm and education center in Encinitas, is set to host a film screening and panel discussion of its new film “With Heart and Soil, Nourishing Community from the Ground Up.” The 12-minute documentary-style film will take place on Wednesday, Dec. 2, from 4-5 p.m., and will showcase and discuss the regenerative farming techniques and overall philosophy of the farm.

At Coastal Roots Farm, farmers prioritize techniques that build and maintain soil and sequester carbon, not just to grow great food, but also to contribute toward a solution for the larger problem of climate change.

Chickens at Coastal Roots Farm.

(Courtesy)

“We take to heart that people rely on us not just for food, but to be fed by opportunities to connect and learn,” said Kesha Spoor, director of Philanthropy, Program Strategy, and Communications. “We are proud to be a part of what is a much larger global movement for environmental sustainability. This is our humble contribution to a larger food system in need of much repair.”

Coastal Roots Farm produce.

(Courtesy)

On the heels of Giving Tuesday (this year on Dec. 1), the film screening will be followed by a panel discussion with: Adam McCurdy, director of Farm Production; Ellie Honan, farm production manager; Ricardo Lopez, vegetable production coordinator; and Megan Freeman, education manager of School and Group Visits. The program will be moderated by KUSI-TV’s Ginger Jefferies.

To register or learn more, visit https://coastalrootsfarm.org/event/with-heart-and-soil/.

Coastal Roots Farm is located at 441 Saxony Road in Encinitas. Visit www.coastalrootsfarm.org for more information.

