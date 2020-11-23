EC Gallery to host ‘The Art of Dr. Seuss’

With the December holidays approaching, EC Gallery in Solana Beach will host “The Art of Dr. Seuss,” which will focus on the classic “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” from Nov. 27 to Dec. 31.

“It’s focused on the Grinch, and we will have an exhibit of some of the older pieces that he did from the very beginning when he did the conceptual drawings,” said Ruth-Ann Thorn, the gallery’s owner.

Throughout his career, Ted Geisel, better known to the world as Dr. Seuss, created original artwork that he never released publicly. In 1997, several years after his death, The Art of Dr. Seuss project was created to share lithographs, serigraphs and other works that were reproduced from Dr. Seuss’s secret art collection.

A La Jolla resident for more than 40 years, Geisel always intended to share his artwork eventually, according to the project’s website. He tasked his wife, Audrey, with overseeing the project’s launch.

“When people come in, they’re seeing things he never really showed anyone,” Thorn said.

The Grinch story came from Geisel’s own jaded feelings about the over-commercialization of Christmas, according to interviews he gave over the years. After the book’s release in 1957, it was adapted into a half-hour TV special in 1966 and a full-length motion picture starring Jim Carrey in 2000.

Even though the COVID-19 pandemic doesn’t allow for mass gatherings like the one the Whos in Whoville held at the end of the Grinch story, Thorn said the holiday tale still resonates.

“It does definitely remind us of what’s important,” she said.

And even though Dr. Seuss is thought of as a children’s author, the themes of his stories are usually relevant to readers of any age.

“We think of him as a children’s author but they were really far more profound,” Thorn said. “An adult would read it, and he was bringing forward some pretty important messages in his books.”

EC Gallery is located at 212 S. Cedros Avenue in Solana Beach. The exhibition will be on display from noon to 5 p.m. daily, pending any changes due to COVID-related public health orders. For more information, visit ecgallery.com.