Solana Beach adds sculpture to permanent collection

When a sculpture in Solana Beach’s El Viento pocket park completed its two-year term in the city’s temporary public art program, residents in the area wanted to make it a permanent fixture.

“It’s a very elegant piece that fits extremely well with the landscaping around there,” said Irene de Watteville, a ceramics artist and Solana Beach resident of 48 years.

The City Council agreed, and last fall approved a $10,000 purchase of the sculpture “Fleur de Lumiere” by Encinitas artist Deanne Sabeck, at the recommendation of the city’s Public Arts Commission. It had been selected for the temporary program in summer 2018 and placed at the pocket park, located at the southeast corner of El Viento Street and North Granados Avenue.

“That particular piece, which was installed almost three years ago now as a temp sculpture, literally just fit so well there, and especially once they did some of the landscaping with the succulents around it, it literally just looked like it belonged there and like it was growing out of the earth,” Sabeck said in an interview.

She added, “I’m not sure I’ve ever had a piece that looked as good in its environment as that one did.”

Sabeck has other works on display at various locations throughout the county, including San Diego International Airport. She earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts from Arizona State University in 1971 and maintained a studio in Arizona until 1990, when she opened her Encinitas studio.

“Fleur de Lumiere” was made with reflective glass that manipulates the sunlight. The Seaweeders Garden Club made some landscape upgrades that complemented the sculpture.

“I like working with the type of reflective glass I use because it actually takes the light spectrum, pure white light, and it divides it into opposite colors of the prism,” Sabeck said. “The color that is transmitted, what you will see on the ground behind it is one color, say blue, but the glass on the surface in the front looks gold.”

Kathleen Drummond, president of the Seaweeders, said she noticed the sculpture being removed last year while she was walking her dogs. She helped galvanize the effort to keep it in the park.

“We created a nice park, there’s an art pad there that’s supposed to have art, the city has an Arts Commission that could do a great service for people who are stuck at home discovering their own city,” said.

The Solana Beach temporary art program has led to other purchases that the city made in response to positive community feedback, including “Yoga Tree” by Brennan Hubbell for $8,000 in 2013. That piece was originally installed at the corner of Highland Drive and Sun Valley Road.

Other sites in the temporary public art program are located at Solana Beach Towne Center, Lomas Santa Fe median, Seascape Sur, Tide Park, the East Cliff Street and the corner of Las Banderas and San Andres drives.