Rare Society steakhouse aims for spring opening in Solana Beach

Construction has begun on the new Rare Society in Solana Beach, a retro steakhouse concept by San Diego’s Trust Restaurant Group. The new Cedros Design District eatery is set to debut in spring 2021 in the new 330 Cedros building which includes a mix of retail, residential and office spaces.

Trust Restaurant Group is one of San Diego’s fastest-growing restaurant groups, celebrating five years this month. The group currently owns and operates the original Rare Society in University Heights, Trust Restaurant in Hillcrest, Fort Oak in Mission Hills, The Wise Ox Butcher & Eatery in North Park and Mr. Trustee Creamery in Mission Hills. The second Rare Society is the group’s first restaurant in coastal North County.

Rare Society restaurant is under construction on Cedros Avenue. (Courtesy)

“Rare Society Solana Beach will be an eclectic and mature counterpart to the original restaurant,” said Brad Wise, executive chef and owner. “We’re taking the playful design features found in the original eatery and refining them to align with the design-centric aesthetic of Cedros Avenue.”

Nestled in the arts district of Solana Beach within an architecturally modern building, the creative direction for the steakhouse will take cues from the region as well as from the original motif of vintage Las Vegas. The menu will feature premium quality steaks and chops, seafood, sides and beverages.

For more information, visit raresocietysd.com. Connect on Instagram or Facebook @raresocietysd

—-Karen Billing

