Canyon Crest Academy’s Creative Writing Club announces 10th anniversary anthology, The Sky’s the Limit

Canyon Crest Academy’s Creative Writing Club recently announced the publication of its 10th anniversary anthology, The Sky’s the Limit.

The second weekend of the 10th Annual CCA Writers’ Conference - only free writing conference for middle school and high school students in the country - will be March 6 - 7. More information and registration can be found at ccawritersconference2021.weebly.com.

The anthology contains stories from speakers at the conference and students who previously attended. Sophie Camilleri, organizer of the conference and president of the CCA Creative Writing Club, said, “The Sky’s the Limit is a collection of short stories which showcases the creative minds of writers and the endless possibilities of what we can create when we don’t accept any boundaries. I am very thankful to the authors who donated original stories or reprints, as well as the student authors whose short stories or poems were chosen through a competitive process.”

All proceeds from the book will be donated to a local nonprofit called Village of Promise, which helps middle school and high school students whose parents have been incarcerated. This is an organization that is supported by Viet Mai, a previous winner of the Jonathan Maberry Inspiring Teens Award.

Authors and past speakers Nancy Holder, Greg van Eekhout, and Kathy Krevat co-edited the anthology with Camilleri. Holder is a New York Times bestselling author (The Wicked Saga, co-written with Debbie Viguié) of over 80 novels, 200 short stories, essays, and articles, an online computer game, and comic books and graphic novels. She has received five Bram Stoker Awards and many more awards. Van Eekhout is the author of eight novels and about 50 short stories. His work has been nominated for the Nebula Award and the Andre Norton Award for Young Adult and Middle-Grade Science Fiction, and his most recent novel, COG, was selected as one of the New York Public Library’s Best Books of 2019. Krevat is the author of two mystery series and a short story.

Jonathan Maberry wrote the foreword including, “This anthology is filled with works by young writers who, without a doubt, have been told at least once and possibly very often, that they can’t do it, that publishing is too hard. Yes, it’s hard. Do it anyway. For the teens who worked on this book you’re holding — I stand up and cheer. The world needs more good writers. Be that. Write.”

The anthology is available on Amazon. com.

