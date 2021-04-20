Fresh Paint Gallery to host ‘Radical Inclusion’ show

The Fresh Paint Gallery in La Jolla is hosting “Radical Inclusion,” featuring the works of autistic artist Katie Flores and her mentor Amanda Saint Claire, through April 27.

“Katie’s work has just taken off under Amanda’s mentoring,” said Deborah Williams, the gallery’s owner. “I see the show as a celebration of their relationship and it’s been very carefully curated to include their strongest work. It’s probably one of the most visually appealing shows I’ve done at Fresh Paint.”

The “Radical Inclusion” concept came from a book of the same title by Solana Beach resident Andrea Moriarty, in which she describes the ways she helped her son Reid, who has autism, use his talents to pursue podcasting, music and other passions of his.

“People are really loving this show, just from people who follow us on Facebook to people who walk in the gallery who are out strolling in La Jolla to special guests that we’ve invited,” Williams said. “It’s been a really popular show so far.”

She added that “Radical Inclusion” is the first show at Fresh Paint, which opened about two years ago, that features an artist who has autism.

Flores honed her artistic ability when she began working with San Diego artist Elizabeth Wepsic in 2017, according to her website. She is also a resident artist at Revision, a nonprofit that helps promote inclusivity in art.

Saint Claire, who first met Flores in 2019 at a different show, said the “Radical Inclusion” show is “a celebration of our work together.” The two have been working together since March 2020, shortly before the COVID-19 pandemic led to the cancellations of most in-person events.

“Art is art, and [artists with autism] are able to work together without the need to have separation of any sort,” said Saint Claire, who lives in Del Mar, has a studio in Sorrento Valley and has mentored neurodivergent artists.

She added that “finding members of the community who are willing to take special needs artists under their wing and work with them directly” has helped provide opportunities for many new artists to thrive.

Fresh Paint Gallery’s current hours are Friday and Saturday from noon to 8 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., or by appointment by calling 858-215-2501. Saint Claire will be in the gallery on Saturdays to talk about the work.

Fresh Paint Gallery is located at 1020-B Prospect St. in La Jolla. For more information, visit freshpaintgallery.com.