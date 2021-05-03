Solana Beach outdoor art exhibit honors Mother Nature

Solana Beach nonprofit La Colonia de Eden Gardens held its fourth drive-through student art exhibit May 2 in the St. Leo’s parking lot, providing a socially-distanced event through its La Clase Mágica program.

The theme was “Honoring Mother Nature,” giving students a chance to express the things they admire most about the planet. Each work of art hung along a square-shaped display that viewers could drive around upon pulling into the parking lot.

“I can see each time more care being put into the work,” said Susanna Romero-Reis, the nonprofit’s programming director “They’re becoming very proud of their work and you can see how much time and thought they’re putting into it.”

La Colonia de Eden Gardens has hosted four drive-through art exhibits. (Luke Harold)

Nayeli Lara, a sixth-grader at Solana Pacific Elementary School, drew a picture of a woman holding Earth in her embrace. The drawing was inspired in part by pictures of Black models she browsed.

“I decided why not do Mother Earth holding Earth,” Nayeli said.

Students who submitted works for the drive-through art exhibit are from multiple schools throughout the area, including the San Dieguito Union High School District and Solana Beach School District.

Geramia Scotto Diluzio, a first-grader at Capri Elementary School in Encinitas, drew a sunset landscape with a silhouette of Don Quixote and his companions.

“I drew this from a picture I saw,” he said.