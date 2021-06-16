CCA student’s photo book encourages preservation

To raise awareness for environmental conservation in San Diego, Canyon Crest Academy junior Evan Chang published a book of photography called “Nature: San Diego” that showcases local ecosystems, plants and notable places.

“I created this book to help raise awareness for San Diego’s environment in hopes to protect and preserve it,” Chang said. “I created a photography book specifically because I like photography, it’s one of my hobbies and I felt like this was a great way to show off the city.”

He said he plans to donate all the sales of the book to the San Diego River Conservancy, a state agency that helps restore and protect the San Diego River. According to the conservancy’s website, its mission involves acquiring, managing and conserving land, as well as protecting open spaces, wildlife and water quality. One of its goals is to build a hiking trail along the river, from its headwaters near Julian to the Pacific Ocean.

Some of the attractions along the river include 29 state historic landmarks, four national historic landmarks and three state parks.

“I want it to help inspire people to take care of the environment, specifically around San Diego,” Chang said. “I enjoy going hiking and spending time outside and I know a lot of other people who, especially with this amazing weather, enjoy spending time outside. So I felt like this was a great way to help inspire people to preserve the environment.”

Chang said he got into photography about one year ago, as the COVID-19 pandemic started, because of his interest in nature and landscapes.

“Over the span of six months I just kind of went around different areas of San Diego from Balboa Park to Mount Laguna,” Chang said.

“Nature: San Diego,” which was released on April 18, is available in paperback on Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/dp/B092PJ9JZP.