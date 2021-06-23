The Dish: Adelaide restaurant debuts at L’Auberge Del Mar

Adelaide, a new restaurant on the ocean-facing patio at L’Auberge Del Mar resort in Del Mar, has opened for all-day service.

The seafood-focused restaurant held its soft opening in April following a renovation at the downtown Del Mar resort. It replaces the former Coastline restaurant. Adelaide’s executive chef, Nick Green, said his menu is a reflection of his life and travels.

Raised in Seattle, Green and his wife, a sommelier, ran a bed-and-breakfast inn and farm in Washington’s San Juan Islands, where he enjoyed cooking the region’s fresh seafood and produce. In 2017, they moved to Japan, where he interned at a Michelin three-star kaiseki restaurant that inspired his austere approach to plating. They also lived for a time in Italy before he went to work three years ago for Noble House Hotels & Resorts, which manages L’Auberge.

Green said he initially came to work at the resort as a culinary consultant, but after he began working with the region’s bountiful produce and fresh seafood that’s unique to the region, he decided to make his stay more permanent. Green said he likes the region’s melting pot of American, Mexican, Latin American and Asian cuisines and said he’s “creating food through that lens” for the menu.

Some of Green’s dishes include achiote roasted carrots with tahini crema, sweet corn risotto, scallops with heirloom tomato and Persian cucumber and a wide variety of fresh seafood, including Baja oysters, Pacific octopus, black cod and scallops. There are also many beef and vegetarian options. Starters and raw bar items range from $18 to $22. Entree prices range from $34 for a half-organic chicken to $100 for a grilled 45-day aged rib eye. The breakfast menu features a breakfast bone broth served with lemongrass, turmeric, coriander and poached egg.

Restaurant hours are 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays and 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. L’Auberge Del Mar is at 1540 Camino Del Mar. For the menu, visit laubergedelmar.com/dining/adelaide.

The new outdoor tasting room for Kove Hard Yerba Mate in Barrio Logan. (Courtesy photo)

Yerba Mate tasting bar opens

Kové Hard Yerba Mate, a canned alcoholic tea beverage brewed in Barrio Logan, has opened its first all-outdoor tasting bar at the Acre of Awesome, the Barrio Logan home of Thorn Brewing, Sideyard BBQ, HottMess Woodfired Pizza and ReBru Spirits.

The original yerba mate is a South American caffeinated drink made by soaking dried holly leaves in water. Kové's organic leaf-based “hard” version is 5 percent alcohol in flavors such as mango colada, passion berry and mojito. Tasting room hours are 4 to 10 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays, 4 p.m. to midnight Fridays, noon to midnight Saturdays and noon to 10 p.m. Sundays at 1745 National Ave., San Diego. Visit hhardyerbamate.com.CQ

Kové Hard Yerba Mate is brewed and canned in Barrio Logan. (Courtesy photo)

PureFish moves into markets

PureFish, a seafood company that since December has shipped crates of pre-trimmed frozen portions of fish and shellfish on oven-ready trays to customers’ homes, is expanding its sales into local retail markets.

PureFish was launched by San Diego resident Shahin MobineCQ, a fishing industry veteran who has been in the sustainable seafood industry for several years. His company has worked closely with ocean fishing companies as well as aquafarms in Scotland and Wales to market all-natural, free-swimming salmon, trout and other species.

Besides direct-shipping to consumers, the fish is now being sold at Blue Box Butcher in Little Italy. On July 1, PureFish will be available at Specialty Produce in Mission Hills, then at all Jimbo’s Naturally Markets on July 4. All Frazier Farms locations will carry the product beginning July 10, and it will be introduced at the North Park Thursday farmers market on June 17. Visit purefish.com.CQ

Vacuum-sealed PureFish seafood trays are rolling out in several San Diego supermarkets this summer. (Courtesy photo)

Money raised for Poway taco shop

Friends of Michael McIverCQ, the owner of Serrano’s Mexican Food in Poway’s Target shopping center, have launched a $10,000 GoFundMe campaign to help pay his family’s medical bills. On May 1, McIver was hospitalized for a brain aneurysm and was released on May 20. McIver and his wife, Maria, have three children. For details, visit GoFundMe.com, and search “Owner-Serrano’s Mexican Food-Falls ill.”

Chefs Rich Sweeney, left, and Israel Ortiz have been appointed to head the kitchens at Stone Brewing World Bistro & Gardens restaurants in San Diego and Escondido. (Courtesy)

Stone Brewing hires two new chefs

Stone Brewing has hired two new chefs to man its Stone Brewing World Bistro & Garden restaurants in Escondido and at Liberty Station. Chef Rich SweeneyCQ, who competed on “Top Chef” season 5 and most recently did menu development for Tocaya Organica, will oversee the Liberty Station location. Chef Israel OrtizCQ, who has worked for Live Nation, Caesar’s Entertainment and Harrah’s Resort Southern California, will oversee the Escondido location.

Tocaya Organica reopens at UTC

Tocaya Organica, a 5-year-old L.A.-based organic vegan-friendly modern Mexican restaurant chain, has reopened its 3-year-old Westfield UTC location at 4301 La Jolla Village Drive, #2003, in San Diego. Visit tocayaorganica.com.

Cook ‘n’ Battle contest still open

Aspiring chefs have until July 1 to apply for the “Cook ‘N’ Battle” scholarship competition hosted by the Culinary Arts Academy Switzerland. The second-annual competition will award a $22,000 scholarship to one student.

To enter, entrants must submit a short video of themselves showcasing their culinary creativity with a dish of their choice. Instructors will narrow the field to six entrants for a virtual global final round on July 24. The competition is open to anyone 16 years and above worldwide. For details, visit cooknbattle.com.

Kragen writes about restaurants for the San Diego Union-Tribune. Email her at pam.kragen@sduniontribune.com.