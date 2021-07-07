Gluten-free Nectarine Grove Cafe and Bakery opens at Flower Hill

Mention Nectarine Grove in Leucadia and what comes to mind first for many people is the café’s popular gluten-free cinnamon roll, giant swirls of sweet and gooey cinnamon topped with frosting, a treat for those with food allergies or sticking to a specialty diet.

A second location for the organic and 100% gluten-free café has now opened up in Del Mar’s Flower Hill Promenade.

Nectarine Grove is focused on food created with a lot of love with good health in mind, catering to health enthusiasts and those following a paleo, vegan or keto diets. The café is organic and 100% gluten-free.

With a menu pared down from their Leucadia location (which serves up gluten-free pizza as well as chicken and waffles) the new café will specialize in just the gluten-free baked goods, coffee and tea as well as select all-day breakfast dishes such as chilaquiles and the Morning Glory Bowl with vegan bacon, Japanese sweet potatoes, garnet yams, portobello mushrooms, avocado and sauteed spinach and leeks in a chipotle cashew sauce.

Owner and Encinitas resident Rhiana Glor opened the first Nectarine Grove about three and a half years ago.

Glor went to what she called “hippie culinary school”— Bauman College of Natural Foods— where she learned all about all organic food and received her whole-foods chef certification.

She put her ideas and recipes to work at the organic and gluten-free Healthy Creations Café in Encinitas which she has run for the last 14 years, opening up Nectarine Grove to provide yet another option for those who prefer a more natural diet.

“I just really love promoting that lifestyle and making it easier for people to find this kind of food,” Glor said. “I love food. But I want it to be healthy and taste good.”

For the last several years, all of the baking for both locations had been done at Nectarine Grove and they simply outgrew their space. Looking to expand, Glor began conversations with Flower Hill Promenade last August.

Glor took over the space of the former Nothing Bundt Cakes in November, doing a complete overhaul of the space and building an extended outdoor patio. From November to opening day on July 2 “felt like forever” but Glor and her staff happily welcomed guests on that Friday morning: “We’re really excited to be here,” she said.

The new Nectarine Grove location will serve up coffee and all the gluten- free goodies like the famous cinnamon roll, muffins, bread and bagels, pastries, cupcakes and cookies, and a special on the weekends: donuts.

The new Nectarine Grove at Flower Hill. (Karen Billing)

They recently launched their new and long-awaited gluten-free croissant, some striped with a chocolate drizzle. Only available in Del Mar, they are racking up the likes on Instagram and “flying off the shelves”.

“We love our coffee drinks, they are very unique, healthy and fun,” Glor said of their drinks that are served up in cheerful bright orange cups.

Nectarine Grove makes all of their own spice blends and sauces, that way there is less sugar than the traditional syrups in coffee drinks. Milk options include grass fed whole milk, oat milk and coconut milk.

On the menu at Nectarine Grove is a lineup of butter coffee drinks, made with grass fed butter, MCT oil and collagen.

Butter coffee is a popular option for those following a keto diet. The combination of butter and MCT (medium-chain triglycerides) oil in your cup of joe is high in fat and low in carbs and, as Glor said, very filling.

Her favorite drink is The Shamrock which pairs matcha and peppermint, MCT oil, collagen, stevia, maple syrup, grass fed butter and your milk of choice—Glor recommends the oat milk.

“I also love our chai,” she said of their chai spice blend and chai tea made entirely from scratch.

For Glor, it’s most important that everything is big on flavor and delicious as possible in addition to being nutritious —as a foodie, she will never sacrifice great taste. She hopes Nectarine Grove will become a go-to gluten-free option for North County San Diego residents as well as help knock down any stereotypes people have about gluten-free foods.

“A lot of times people will come with their friends and they don’t even know it’s gluten free,” she said. “For some people gluten-free can be scary but we want you to not even notice.”

Nectarine Grove Cafe and Bakehouse is located at 2720 Via de la Valle, suite E110 (near Chipotle) in Flower Hill Promenade. It is open seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information visit nectarinegrove.com

