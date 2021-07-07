Solana Beach musician releases ‘Summer Sounds’ album

Solana Beach singer and songwriter Reid Moriarty will celebrate his latest album, “Summer Sounds,” with a listening party at Lux Art Institute on July 17 from 1-3 p.m.

Moriarty said the name of the album “was kind of a riff on ‘Pet Sounds,’” a 1966 Beach Boys record.

“He’s a big Beach Boys fan,” his mom, Andrea, added, “so the songs kind of took on that ring and our producer, Chris Hobson, is a real Brian Wilson aficionado, so between the two of them, that sound was an exciting thing to put together and produce it as a ‘Pet Sounds’ sound, and then a lot of the songs are summery just because it’s Southern California.”

He completed the album with other musicians including his songwriting partner Heath Farmer, who began his music career at Disneyland and contributed to Moriarty’s 2020 album “Slightly Country.”

“The listening party is going to be fun,” said Moriarty, whose other albums include “Purple Party,” “Shine,” “Best Bros” and “Slightly Country.”

Moriarty said his favorite song on the new album is “Doin’ it My Own Way,” featuring Angela Neve.

“It’s about doing things my own way at the apartment,” he said, referring to his new place.

The listening party, which is expected to draw up to 100 people, will also be the first in-person event that Moriarty has hosted since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The listening party for his previous album was held virtually. All the musicians who contributed to the album will be introduced, and guests will be served the cookies that inspired the song “Mrs. Matey’s Cookies.”

Moriarty is also the frontman of a band called Jungle Poppins and hosts a podcast, “Talk Time with Reid Moriarty.”

On Sunday, July 11, Moriarty will be interviewed by Tim Pyles, host of 91X Loudspeaker.

“The record is amazing,” Pyles said in a statement. “Reid is a rare talent. I love how he sees the world and his music sets me free.”

Lux Art Institute is located at 1550 S. El Camino Real in Encinitas. For more information about Moriarty and his music, visit reidmoriarty.com. The album is available on streaming platforms and on Moriarty’s YouTube channel, youtube.com/channel/UC0nSAI-Bk_f6Yj9UmK9PSnA.