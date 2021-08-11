The New Children’s Museum to open ‘Art + Play Space’ at Del Mar Plaza

The New Children’s Museum has announced the launch of its first stand-alone satellite location in San Diego County, according to a news release. The 2,000-square-foot Art + Play Space will be a smaller version of the museum’s 50,000-square-foot downtown location, featuring a commissioned art installation, a hands-on makerspace and museum store. Located on the upper level of the Del Mar Plaza shopping center along the coast in Del Mar, the new space is slated to open Aug. 20.

“This is one of the most exciting and ambitious projects The New Children’s Museum has embarked upon,” Caroline Perry, chair of the museum’s board of directors, said in the news release. “Opening a satellite location will enable the museum to amplify its efforts to bring art, creativity and play to more children and families throughout San Diego County.”

The Art + Play Space will feature a smaller version of the popular installation Wobbleland by San Diego artist Marisol Rendón.

(The New Children’s Museum)

Despite the reduced footprint, the North County satellite location will continue the museum’s focus on contemporary art, which is what sets it apart from other children’s museums. The Art + Play Space will feature a smaller version of the popular installation Wobbleland by San Diego artist Marisol Rendón. A giant kitchen sink with soft larger-than-life fruit and vegetable sculptures, the commissioned installation introduces young children to art in an immersive and playful manner.

“As supporters of the arts and arts-based organizations, we’re thrilled to welcome The New Children’s Museum,” said Marc and Patty Brutten, Del Mar Plaza owners and longtime supporters of the downtown museum, in the news release. “Their Art and Play Space will offer a creative experience that will appeal to local residents as well as children and families from all over North County.”

The Art + Play Space will also provide children the opportunity to create their own art, with “drop in” hands-on art making as well as fee-based classes and workshops (starting later this fall). The museum also plans to host artist talks, birthday parties, camps and other events in the space.

This is not the museum’s first foray into having a presence in a shopping mall or retail destination. The museum originally opened in a La Jolla shopping mall in 1983 and has had partnerships with malls throughout the county for several years. Of note are its two-year sponsorship of the family lounge at Westfield UTC (2013-2014) and multiple pop-up activations at One Paseo Del Mar and Westfield Plaza Bonita. For the past two years, the museum has occupied a storefront in Seaport Village, an artist studio called Studio by the Bay, with working artists, pop-up programming and hands-on art instruction.

“We’ve been expanding into the community for many years through outreach, partnerships and activations,” said Kerri Fox, deputy director of Marketing and Earned Revenue, in the news release. “Adding a second location significantly expands our reach and helps us make art and creativity accessible to more people. We’re excited to be able to offer families two options to visit us and look forward to introducing the museum to new audiences.”

The Art + Play Space at Del Mar Plaza will be open from Thursday to Monday (consistent with the museum’s downtown location) with open hours from 11 a.m.-6 p.m., mirroring the other shops in the Plaza. It will also feature a smaller version of the downtown museum store, offering creative, educational and arts-based products. Admission is $10 to enter and play in the space, with free admission for museum members.

For more information, visit thinkplaycreate.org, delmarplaza.com and brixtoncapital.com.

