TPHS grad Carson Wehlage competes in ‘Autism’s Got Talent’

Rancho Santa Fe’s Carson Doyle Wehlage is flexing his comedic muscles on “Autism’s Got Talent”, a talent contest for youth with disabilities in Southern California. Wehlage is performing his stand-up comedy routine in the competition that seeks to increase awareness about autism with proceeds benefiting the Autism Society of San Diego.

Wehlage, 19, has advanced at every level in the online talent competition, which began on July 29. Now in the final round, the public has from Aug. 12 through Aug. 16 to vote online to make Wehlage the overall champion. Votes cost $25 and all proceeds go to the Autism Society.

Wehlage, a recent Torrey Pines High School graduate and alumni of R. Roger Rowe School, only recently discovered his ability to deliver jokes and make people laugh. He paired his natural talent with coaching from the National Comedy Theater to develop his skills as a comedian and craft his routines.

“I have disabled my disability and found a way to shine,” Wehlage said. “Nothing makes me happier than seeing other people smile and laugh!”

In his routine, professionally recorded at Rock and Roll San Diego studios, he uses a drumset to play his own rimshot after his punchlines.

According to his mother, Jan, delivering jokes was not always easy for Carson. Growing up, he struggled to say coherent words and with being able to form a complete sentence. He also faced such huge behavioral, energy and attention challenges that he was awarded a service dog for safety.

Jan said years of heartfelt effort by teachers, therapists, mainstream children who befriended him and parents and adults throughout Rancho Santa Fe and Del Mar helped lead to the progress that has put Carson where he is today, able to confidently share his comedic talents.

Wehlage hopes to be an inspiration to younger children and their parents who are still reaching for success in their challenges. He encourages anyone who would like to have a chuckle or be inspired to watch his routine and then vote for him at autismsgottalent.us.launchpad6.com/contest2021.

Votes will be accepted through Monday, Aug. 16 and the champion will be announced on Aug. 18.

