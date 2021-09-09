CCA students ‘Rock the Park’ at Padres pregame concert
The Swell, an up and coming San Diego indie rock band, took to the Sycuan Stage at Petco Park on Sunday, Sept. 5, for a pregame concert before the Padres hosted the Houston Astros. The Swell is a group of four high school students from Canyon Crest Academy (CCA) consisting of Ella Greupner (guitar, lead vocals), Zoey Preston (lead guitar, vocals), Cristina Milne (bass), and Evan Buchholtz (drums).
The Swell played a 45-minute set consisting of seven songs, including their signature original, Plastic Trophies, a cover of Pearl Jam’s Even Flow, and after being called back on stage for an encore, Here Comes Your Man by the Pixies.
The band earned their invitation to the Sycuan Stage on Sunday by winning a battle of the bands, also held at Petco Park, called Rock the Park on July 24. In the Rock the Park competition, The Swell battled six other high school bands from around San Diego County before being awarded as the winner. The Swell also earned a $6,000 donation, from the San Diego Padres, to the CCA music program.
For more information about The Swell, visit @theswellbandofficial on Instagram.
