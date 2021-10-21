Del Mar unveils five new pieces of public art

The city of Del Mar’s temporary outdoor sculpture program has opened with five new works in downtown Del Mar, along a one-mile art stroll.

The Del Mar Foundation is providing approximately $15,000 in funding for the program over the first two years and the pieces will remain on display for up to 23 months.

Pasaje a lo Infinito by Hugo Heredia at 15th Street and Camino del Mar.

(Karen Billing)

Take the Del Mar art walk:

Hanging Out by Maidy Morhous at 15th Street and Stratford Court

Birds Eye View by Petrello and Graham at the southeast corner of 14th Street and Camino del Mar

Terpsichore by David Beck Brown at the southeast corner of 12th Street and Camino del Mar

Moonshadow by Jeffery Laudenslager and Deanne Sabeck at the northeast corner of 9th Street and Camino del Mar

Pasaje a lo Infinito by Hugo Heredia at 5th Street and Camino del Mar