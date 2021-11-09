Del Mar native releases Christmas album

Singer, actor and Del Mar native Ashley Fox Linton released her second album, “Christmas Will Keep Us Warm,” on streaming platforms.

Fox, now based in Los Angeles, said the album was a way to “stay creative and keep making music” during the pandemic, when there were no opportunities to perform live. She was also doing a lot of voiceover work from her home studio, in addition to virtually teaching Shakespeare and acting for high school students.

“It was still very isolating to be working at home,” she said. “I missed just making music with my friends and being creative, and so I think it just came out of a need to do something with this music that I had.”

The album consists of songs that Fox wrote years ago as part of an organization called the Holiday Magic Project, as well as a few lesser-known holiday tunes.

“It’s half songs I’ve written and half songs that I just love, that I think a lot of people don’t know and I wanted to share,” Fox said.

She added that she had enough music to make three Christmas albums.

“It’s hard to feel tied into the community when you’re not all together anymore, so I think it was just in an effort to give something to the community when I felt like I was isolated this whole time,” she said.

Fox said her singing career began in kindergarten, when she forgot her show-and-tell project and made a last-minute decision to sing instead.

“My parents were really supportive of my love of performing,” she said. “I had always danced, but that’s how they found out I had been performing in my school.”

Since then, she’s toured the U.S. and Canada in Broadway shows including “Les Miserables” and “Wicked.”

“It was just sort of what I did and I just kept going,” Fox said.

For more information, visit ashleyfoxlinton.com.