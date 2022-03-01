Del Mar author releases book based on WWI-era letters

More than 100 years ago, Don Martin was a war correspondent for the New York Herald when the United States entered World War I.

About a month ago, his grandson published a book centered around letters Martin exchanged with his daughter (the author’s mother), who was 11 years old at the time.

“This book gives you a day-by-day description of what he was doing as a primary war correspondent in France in 1918,” said Larrimore, who lives in Del Mar. “He covered all things, all the battles and that stuff.”

Don Martin at the grave of Quentin Roosevelt in France. (Courtesy)

Titled “In Their Own Words,” Larrimore described the book as a “very touching story about separation of a father and daughter” based on century-old letters. It provides insight into the life of Martin, whose wife had already died by the time he left his home in Silver Creek, New York, to cover the war.

The book also includes diary entries and other writings by Martin that shed light on the trials and tribulations of life as a war correspondent.

Martin died in Paris in 1918 from pneumonia, according to a New York Times obituary that called him “one of America’s foremost newspaper men.”

“For one who braved so many dangers at the front to get news, it seemed a cruel fate to die as he did,” the obituary said.

Larrimore said the book was years in the making.

“I had to retype all of these letters, I had to put them together, I had to get them into shape so the editor could work with them,” he said.

One of the biggest lessons that readers can expect from the book? “War is hell,” Larrimore said.

“Inevitably with war, you have losses,” he added.

“In Their Own Words” is available on Amazon.