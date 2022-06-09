Share
Sage Canyon students show off their skills in talent show

Performers in the Sage Canyon Talent Show.
(Adriana Bade)
﻿On May 24 and 25, 125 Sage Canyon students showcased their incredible skills at the annual talent show. Students played musical instruments, sang, danced, performed skits and more. The auditorium was packed with fans who enjoyed 65 acts over the course of two days.

A unicycle rider in the talent show.
(Adriana Bade)
A guitar performer at the talent show.
(Adriana Bade)
Performers at the talent show.
(Adriana Bade)

