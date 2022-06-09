Sage Canyon students show off their skills in talent show
On May 24 and 25, 125 Sage Canyon students showcased their incredible skills at the annual talent show. Students played musical instruments, sang, danced, performed skits and more. The auditorium was packed with fans who enjoyed 65 acts over the course of two days.
Get the Del Mar Times in your inbox
Top stories from Carmel Valley, Del Mar and Solana Beach every Friday for free.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Del Mar Times.