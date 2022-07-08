Del Mar artist wins first place at SDWS in-gallery show

Beverly Tuzin, an artist and resident of Del Mar, has won the first-place award in the competitive July 2022 San Diego Watercolor Society (SDWS) members’ exhibition “Illumination 2.0”, an in-gallery show of the SDWS. Tuzin’s painting titled “It’s Puzzling” was selected for this honor by prominent local artist Geoff Allen, out of over 200 entries, according to a news release. Allen said of the painting, “The edges are what got me on this, with the reflection and the breaking of all the shapes. There are three hands, two heads, and I was struck by the softness and the hardness of the forms, and the light coming from one side… it is so aptly done, so economical. And it is not overworked.”

Originally from Chicago, Tuzin has been a long-time resident of Del Mar Heights. She has dabbled in art throughout her life but intensified her artistic efforts after retiring from work as a registered dietitian in public health. The San Diego Watercolor Society has been an important influence, offering stimulating painting workshops and demonstrations by well-known artists, as well as a supportive community of artists and art lovers.

In choosing to paint faces and figures, Tuzin’s aspiration is to capture aspects of human emotions and behaviors. She looks for interesting plays of light and shadow, which she attempts to capture with the elusive, juicy, free-flowing and transparent qualities of watercolor. The subjects of “It’s Puzzling” were captured in a photo Tuzin took of one of her family’s typical holiday activities.

The SDWS Gallery exhibit will run through Sunday, July 31, at the SDWS gallery, located at 2528 Dewey Road in Liberty Station, and is free to the public. Paintings can be viewed and purchased directly from the gallery and are also available to view and purchase on the SDWS website at www.sdws.org/galleryart.php?cat=6998

Visit www.sdws.org for more information. — SDWS news release