Del Mar artists part of ‘Subject to Change’ exhibit at BFREE Studio

Del Mar artist Brent Jacobs works are on display in “Subject to Change,” an exhibition at BFREE Studio in La Jolla that runs through Nov. 19.

Jacobs grew up in Los Angeles and has lived in Del Mar for more than 20 years. He retired from commercial real estate and started painting about seven years ago, drawing inspiration from his father, who was a commercial artist and sports illustrator.

“When I retired, about that time, I found his paint box,” Jacobs said. “I opened it up. Oils were still good, brushes were still good. Bought a couple canvases and started painting and got hooked. So I’ve been painting every day ever since.”

“Subject to Change” is one of the first few exhibitions that Jacobs has been featured in.

“I focus on figures, versus landscapes, because I like to understand where the person is coming from, what they’re doing, why they’re there,” he said. “I peel the onion back and try to understand them and relate that through the painting, being their temperament or where they’re going or what they did.”

Jacobs added that BFREE, which often hosts burgeoning and mid-career artists, “really attracts the community.”

“Friends can drop in, it’s a very congenial place for people to just gather, and sometimes the art becomes secondary,” he said. “It’s just a free space. I really like being part of that.”

Jacobs has studied art with local artist Jeff Yeomans, who is also part of “Subject to Change.” According to the gallery, the exhibition explores how they “each communicate through ever changing complexity or simplicity, their unique perspective of experience and capturing the world through painting.”

“My life is reflected in my paintings,” Yeomans, who is based in Ocean Beach, said in a statement. “As a regional painter, I feel a responsibility to represent California as it is today. I’m fascinated by the diversity of people here and the things to paint is limitless. Traveling also recharges me and yields new subjects and themes.”

BFREE is holding an opening reception with both artists on Nov. 5, from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. Other events that will be held as part of the exhibition include an artist talk with Yeomans and Jacobs on Nov. 9, from 7 p.m.-9 p.m., and a painting demonstration by Yeomans on Nov. 18 from 4 p.m.-7 p.m.

BFREE Studio is located at 7857 Girard Ave. in La Jolla. The gallery is open Tuesday to Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and by appointment.

For more information, visit bfreestudio.net.