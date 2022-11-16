Carmel Valley Middle School PTSA hosts ‘Gallery Night’ to showcase student art work
Carmel Valley Middle School PTSA hosted a grand “Gallery Night” to showcase art, literature and film production submissions to the Reflections Art Program by their 7th and 8th grade students. The theme this year was “Show your voice”.
All CVMS families were invited to a red carpet celebration for the student participants in a very special art gallery to encourage, develop and support student interest in all art categories.
