The Wonderfront Music Festival is here. Are you ready for it?

After a two-year wait, the Wonderfront Music & Arts Festival is back in San Diego.

The three-day event brings together over 80 musical artists to perform on more than seven stages at venues along the Embarcadero. The festival will also have food and drinks, like craft beers and wines, from vendors across the county. Wonderfront runs from Friday, Nov. 18 through Sunday, Nov. 20.

Launched in 2019, festival organizers were forced to cancel the event for the past few years due to COVID-19. In an effort to keep the music going during the pandemic, Wonderfront’s co-founder Ernie Hahn organized an initiative called the Wonderbus, a double-decker bus that moved throughout San Diego with musicians playing live music on the roof.

Now back for its second year, Wonderfront seems eager to prove, yet again, that San Diego is an ideal location for a music festival. Here are ten things to know about the event, whether you already have a ticket or are thinking about going.