The most anticipated public exhibit of Santa Fe Christian School’s (SFC) visual arts program is the Annual Chalk Festival. Last month, the SFC senior art class worked in teams to create larger-than-life street murals of vintage comic book covers in the center of campus. Kindergarten through 12th-grade classes visited in awe – wild flashes of multicolored chalk took the shape of classic comics such as Tom and Jerry, Donald Duck, and Barbie.

SFC Senior Rylee Olson and her team chose to depict the Magic School Bus zooming through space on another field trip with the Frizz and kids, while Sophia-Marie Crocker’s group took a spooky yet nostalgic approach with a Halloween-themed portrait of Snoopy and Woodstock. These two senior artists commented on being allowed to miss the whole school day, saying that it was the perfect amount of time to dedicate to a finished piece of street art. Rylee also contributes her amusement when elementary and middle schoolers would pass by and observe the artists like “zoo animals.”

An artist at work at the Santa Fe Christian Schools Annual Chalk Festival.

(Captis Visuals



)

Participating senior artist, Eden Stambaugh, reflects, “I was happy to participate this year alongside students in Advanced Art Honors and Advanced Placement Seniors. We spent the whole day on our knees, chalk dust collecting on our tongues as we went through the process of creating street art: first scaling the dimensions, then sketching outlines, and finally scrubbing bright colors into the pavement.”

The collective works continued to inspire lowerclassmen and honor the artists by adorning SFC’s campus Quad for two momentous weeks. All works of art from this year’s Chalk Festival can be found on Santa Fe Christian’s Instagram page @sfcseagles. There are so many creative expressions throughout the year. Go to sfcs.net or SFC’s Instagram page to review a list of upcoming events featuring SFC’s musicians, actors, choral singers, and visual artists.

