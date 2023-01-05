La Jolla Playhouse announces cast for upcoming world premiere musical ‘The Outsiders’

La Jolla Playhouse has announced the cast and creative team for “The Outsiders,” a world premiere musical that will make its world premiere at the theater on Feb. 19.

The musical is based on S.E. Hinton’s

beloved 1967 coming-of-age novel about two rival teen boy gangs struggling to survive in their fight over turf in 1960s Tulsa, Okla. It was later made into a 1983 film by Francis Ford Coppola that starred a number of young up-and-coming actors whom went on to major film careers, including Tom Cruise, Patrick Swayze, Rob Lowe and Matt Dillon.

The La Jolla musical’s large cast also features a number of theatrical young up-and-comers. The cast includes Brody Grant as “Ponyboy,” Sky Lakota-Lynch as “Johnny,” Daniel Marconi as “Randy,” Kevin William Paul as “Bob,” Brent Comer as “Paul,” Ryan Vasquez as “Darrel,” Da'Von T. Moody as “Dallas,” Jason Schmidt as “Sodapop,” Trevor McGhie as “Two-Bit,” Piper Patterson as “Cherry,” Kiki Lemieux as “Marcia.” Ensemble members are Annelise Baker, Jordan Chin, Milena Comeau, Barton Cowperthwaite, Tilly Evans-Krueger, Spencer McCabe Hunsicker, Sean H. Jones, L’ogan J’ones, Renni Magee, Tristan McIntyre, Junior Nyong’o, Melody Rose and Daryl Tofa.

“The Outsiders” musical adaptation will feature a book by Adam Rapp, whose 2006 play “Red Light Winter” was a 2006 Pulitzer Prize finalist, and music and lyrics by Jamestown Revival, an American folk duo made up of Jonathan Clay and Zach Chance, and Tony winner Justin Levine. Obie Award winner Danya Taymor will direct the production and Levine will serve as music supervisor, arranger and orchestrator. Rick Kuperman and Jeff Kuperman are choreographers.

Other creative mean members are AMP featuring Tatiana Kahvegian (scenic design), Sarafina Bush (costume design), Isabella Byrd (lighting design), Justin Ellington (sound design) and Tal Yarden (projection design).

The production will open in previews on Feb. 19, with the official opening night on March 4 and final performance on March 19. For tickets and details, visit lajollaplayhouse.org.