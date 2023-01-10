Local spots among 2023’s most anticipated new restaurants

Nearly four dozen high-profile restaurants and bars are slated to open in San Diego County in 2023. Here’s a preview of what’s to come locally:

Ramen King Keisuke

In early spring, this fast-casual Singapore-born ramen restaurant chain will open its first San Diego County location at One Paseo center’s Plaza West. Founded by Tokyo chef Keisuke Takeda, Ramen King Keisuke is known for its tonkotsu bone broth, which is boiled for 10 hours, as well as its lobster broth ramen and mushroom broth vegan ramen. 3725 Paseo Place, San Diego. ramenking.co

Rancho Valencia Resort restaurant

Around late summer, new executive chef Christopher Gentile will open this as-yet unnamed fine-dining restaurant in the former Veladora space at the Rancho Valencia Resort. The former chef for Avant at Rancho Bernardo Inn said the new restaurant will serve Spanish Mediterranean fare featuring ingredients from San Diego farms. The menu will offer a tasting menu option as well as tableside services. Bells and Whistles is redesigning the dining room to have an open kitchen and other features. 5921 Valencia Circle, Rancho Santa Fe. ranchovalencia.com

South of Nicks

In the spring, the founders of Nick’s Del Mar restaurant at One Paseo shopping center will open this Mexican-inspired sister concept in a retail space right next door. The Del Mar location will be the first South of Nick’s outlet. The menu will feature filet mignon taquitos, albondigas and chicken tortilla soup, birria tacos and seafood enchiladas. The bar program will feature margaritas, tequila flights, wines and Mexican and American beer. 3725 Paseo Place, San Diego. nicksrestaurants.com/south-of-nicks

A rendering of the new Steak 48 iin Del Mar Highlands Town Center. (Courtesy Del Mar Highlands Town Center)

Steak 48

In the spring, this high-end national steakhouse chain will open in the long-shuttered Searsucker space at the Del Mar Highlands Town Center. Owned by the founders of the Mastro’s steakhouse chain, Steak 48 is an experiential steak and seafood spot that will offer multiple private dining rooms for special events, chef’s table experiences, a glass-walled kitchen, a 3,000-bottle wine vault, and an in-house 28-day beef-aging program. Steak 48 has five locations nationwide, with Del Mar and Beverly Hills openings planned this year. 12995 El Camino Real, Del Mar. steak48.com

