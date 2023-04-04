Arts & Entertainment

Switchfoot, Train, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Boyz II Men, Los Tigres del Norte set for 2023 San Diego County Fair

Jon Foreman of the band Switchfoot plays to the crowd at KAABOO Del Mar in 2019.
(K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

The fair will run June 7 to July 14. The concert lineup also includes Alabama, La Addictiva and more

By George Varga
San Diego Union-Tribune
The San Diego County Fair has announced the first 11 headliners for its 2023 Toyota Summer Concert Series. The lineup includes such diverse acts as reggae mainstay Stephen Marley, norteño favorites Los Tigres del Norte, country-music vocal dynamo Randy Houser and the pop-rock band Train, which will kick off the series on June 7.

Also set to appear are the Grammy Award-winning San Diego band Switchfoot, July 3, and Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Lynyrd Skynyrd, June 17. The veteran Southern-rock group will be appearing here as part of its first tour since the March 5 death of guitarist Gary Rossington, who was the band’s last surviving original member.

More performance lineup additions are pending, All concert tickets include same-day admission to the San Diego County Fair, which runs June 7 to July 4 and will be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays in June. The theme for this year’s fair is “Get Out There.”

Concert tickets go on sale online Saturday, April 8 at 10 am. at sdfair.com. An online pre-sale on the same website will run from 10 a.m. Thursday April 6 to 11:59 p.m. Friday. The password for the pre-sale is CAMP23.

2023 Toyota Grandstand Stage concerts

All shows begin at 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

Wednesday, June 7: Train; $40–$95.

Sunday, June 11: La Adictiva; $25–$50.

Saturday, June 17: Lynyrd Skynrd; $51–$106.

Sunday, June 18: Grupo Bronco; $30–$60.

Thursday, June 22: Boyz II Men; $35–$75.

Saturday, June 24: Stephen Marley, with Hirie; $30–$65.

Sunday, June 25: Los Tigres del Norte; $35–$80.

Thursday, June 29: Randy Houser (with special co-headliner to be announced in May); $35–$65; 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 1: Alabama; $45–$110.

Monday, July 3: Switchfoot; $25–$50.

Tuesday, July 4: Fireworks Spectacular; $20-$25

George Varga

