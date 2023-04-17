Local filmmaker begins production of “The Power of Sports for Amputees” doc

Coinciding with National Limb Loss and Limb Difference Awareness Month in April, a local filmmaker announced that she has begun production of a documentary feature called “The Power of Sports for Amputees.”

Producer and director Marci Krown, who lives in Rancho Penasquitos, has previously produced three shorts, including a documentary short. Her latest project is about three athletes who have leg limb loss: an adult who wants an active lifestyle, a student who wants to compete on his high school track team, and a paralympic athlete vying for a spot with Team USA in the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games.

The goal of the film is to “focus on their abilities, not their disabilities,” according to a news release, which also stated that the film will follow their lives, struggles and successes, as well as issues learning how to participate in life again with a prosthetic leg. Additionally the film will highlight the struggles to obtain an adaptive prosthesis.

“When I started doing research, I was excited to learn that there is such an active community in San Diego,” Krown said. “I had no idea. All I knew was from the Challenged Athletes Foundation, where they put on a triathlon and fundraiser every year. In my research I’m finding more and more opportunities for people who want to get involved in their community.”

In March, Krown and her director of photography, Viken Kazandjian, filmed James Dixon, one of the three interviewees in the “The Power of Sports for Amputees.” Dixon, who is from Indiana, is a spokesperson for Absolute Motivation, which produces motivational content. According to a news release, Dixon was interviewed by author and entrepreneur Kelly Cardenas. The two other interviewees of “The Power of Sports for Amputees” are Paralympian Beatriz Hatz and high school student Carson Fox.

According to the National Health Council, the theme of this year’s Limb Loss and Limb Difference Awareness Month is “Inspire to Elevate.” More than 500 people in the United States lose a limb, and the number of citizens living with limb loss is on pace to double.

“There are just so many support systems in place that I didn’t even know existed,” Krown said. “I also learned that many people have to advocate for themselves. People aren’t necessarily going to go and hand them information on a platter, just like myself. I had to research and find information and I really am excited to share this information in the film.”

Krown is also holding a shoe drive throughout the month of April at Fitness Quest 10 in Scripps Ranch. One collection event was on April 7 and another is coming up on April 25. The event will include raffles and discounts cards from film collaborator Milestone Running Shop.

“We are excited to host this shoe drive at Fitness Quest 10 and support a great cause,” Jeff Bristol, from Fitness Quest 10, said in a statement.

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/thepowerofsports and https://krownfamilyfilms.com/

