7 ways you can save money at the San Diego County Fair

For many San Diegans, summer doesn’t officially begin until the San Diego County Fair arrives with its deep-fried Oreos, grandstand concerts, gadget hawkers and racing pigs. This year’s fair got under way on June 7 at the Del Mar Fairgrounds for a 21-day run that concludes July 4. The fair’s run is one day longer than the 2022 outing, which followed a two-year pandemic break, but it’s still six days shorter than in 2019.
Sure, going to the fair can be a fun-filled day. But let’s face it: It can get pretty expensive. So if you’re off to the fair, here are some ways to save money — every dollar counts.
The fair offers military discounts for both active duty and veterans through GOVX.
Every Wednesday and Thursday, the fair is offering “Pay-One-Price Ride Day,” when attendees can ride unlimited rides from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. for one price: $49. According to the fair’s website, “Pay-One-Price wristbands are valid for any single day as follows: June 7, 8, 14, 15, 21, 22, 28 or 29.” If you want to save $5, you can purchase two 20-ounce Pepsi bottles at 7-Eleven.
For $5, the fair is selling a “Passport to Savings” coupon book, which “includes over 100 offers valued at more than $1,000 to all your favorite foods, rides, shopping and attractions.” Available at the “Passport to Savings” booth just inside the O’Brien Gate.
For more information about fair deals, visit the San Diego County Fair’s “Tickets and Deals” page.
When: Opens Wednesday and runs through July 4. Closed Mondays and Tuesdays, except July 3 and 4. Gates open at 11 a.m. daily and close at 10 p.m., except on Fridays and Saturdays, when the gates close at 11 p.m.
Where: Del Mar Fairgrounds, 2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd., Del Mar
Tickets (in-person and online sales): Adults ages 13 to 61 are $20 on Fridays-Sundays and July 4; and $15 on Wednesdays, Thursdays and July 3. Seniors 62 and up are $17 on Fridays-Sundays and July 4, and $12 on Wednesdays, Thursdays and July 3. Youth (ages 6 to 12) are $17 on Saturdays, Sundays and July 4, $12 on Wednesdays and Thursdays and free on Fridays. Children 5 and under are always free. Albertsons and Vons supermarkets are also offering an in-store promotion for $3 off fair tickets.
Parking (online and credit card sales only): General parking at the fairgrounds’ main lots on Jimmy Durante Boulevard is $20 (look for blue and green flags). Preferred parking near the main entrance is $50 (look for orange flags). Del Mar Horsepark parking (with free shuttle service from 10 a.m. to one hour past fair closing) is $10. Offsite parking at Torrey Pines High School (with free shuttle service) is free. Uber and Lyft drop-off zones can be found in the rideshare lot on Jimmy Durante Boulevard (look for the purple flags)
Public transit: North County Transit District is offering its Fair Tripper package again this year. It includes fair admission and a round-trip ride on the Coaster, Sprinter train and MTS Trolley and a connecting bus line to the fair. The Coaster train will drop fairgoers at the Solana Beach station, where a Breeze bus will carry riders to the fair’s West Gate. Fair Tripper tickets are $20 for adults and $17 for youth on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and July 4; $15 for adults and $12 for youth on Wednesdays, Thursdays and July 3. gonctd.com/fairtripper
Phone: (858) 755-1161
Online: sdfair.com
