7 ways you can save money at the San Diego County Fair

A worker hangs stuffed animals at the Bottle Up game at the San Diego County Fair on Tuesday, June 6, 2023.
(K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

From coupon books to “Kids Free” days, here are some ways to save money at this year’s San Diego County Fair

By Pam Kragen
San Diego Union-Tribune
For many San Diegans, summer doesn’t officially begin until the San Diego County Fair arrives with its deep-fried Oreos, grandstand concerts, gadget hawkers and racing pigs. This year’s fair got under way on June 7 at the Del Mar Fairgrounds for a 21-day run that concludes July 4. The fair’s run is one day longer than the 2022 outing, which followed a two-year pandemic break, but it’s still six days shorter than in 2019.

Sure, going to the fair can be a fun-filled day. But let’s face it: It can get pretty expensive. So if you’re off to the fair, here are some ways to save money — every dollar counts.

Discount tickets for adults

Adults ages 13 to 61 are $20 on Fridays-Sundays and July 4; and $15 on Wednesdays, Thursdays and July 3.

Discount tickets for seniors

Seniors 62 and up are $17 on Fridays-Sundays and July 4, and $12 on Wednesdays, Thursdays and July 3.

Discount tickets for military and veterans

The fair offers military discounts for both active duty and veterans through GOVX.

Fridays are free for kids

Youth (ages 6 to 12) are $17 on Saturdays, Sundays and July 4, $12 on Wednesdays and Thursdays and free on Fridays. Children 5 and under are always free.

Carnival ride savings

Every Wednesday and Thursday, the fair is offering “Pay-One-Price Ride Day,” when attendees can ride unlimited rides from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. for one price: $49. According to the fair’s website, “Pay-One-Price wristbands are valid for any single day as follows: June 7, 8, 14, 15, 21, 22, 28 or 29.” If you want to save $5, you can purchase two 20-ounce Pepsi bottles at 7-Eleven.

Savings passport

For $5, the fair is selling a “Passport to Savings” coupon book, which “includes over 100 offers valued at more than $1,000 to all your favorite foods, rides, shopping and attractions.” Available at the “Passport to Savings” booth just inside the O’Brien Gate.

Free off-site parking

General parking at the fairgrounds’ main lots on Jimmy Durante Boulevard is $20 (look for blue and green flags). Preferred parking near the main entrance is $50 (look for orange flags). Del Mar Horsepark parking (with free shuttle service from 10 a.m. to one hour past fair closing) is $10. If you’re looking to save money, off-site parking at Torrey Pines High School (with free shuttle service) is free.

For more information about fair deals, visit the San Diego County Fair’s “Tickets and Deals” page.

San Diego County Fair

When: Opens Wednesday and runs through July 4. Closed Mondays and Tuesdays, except July 3 and 4. Gates open at 11 a.m. daily and close at 10 p.m., except on Fridays and Saturdays, when the gates close at 11 p.m.

Where: Del Mar Fairgrounds, 2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd., Del Mar

Tickets (in-person and online sales): Adults ages 13 to 61 are $20 on Fridays-Sundays and July 4; and $15 on Wednesdays, Thursdays and July 3. Seniors 62 and up are $17 on Fridays-Sundays and July 4, and $12 on Wednesdays, Thursdays and July 3. Youth (ages 6 to 12) are $17 on Saturdays, Sundays and July 4, $12 on Wednesdays and Thursdays and free on Fridays. Children 5 and under are always free. Albertsons and Vons supermarkets are also offering an in-store promotion for $3 off fair tickets.

Parking (online and credit card sales only): General parking at the fairgrounds’ main lots on Jimmy Durante Boulevard is $20 (look for blue and green flags). Preferred parking near the main entrance is $50 (look for orange flags). Del Mar Horsepark parking (with free shuttle service from 10 a.m. to one hour past fair closing) is $10. Offsite parking at Torrey Pines High School (with free shuttle service) is free. Uber and Lyft drop-off zones can be found in the rideshare lot on Jimmy Durante Boulevard (look for the purple flags)

Public transit: North County Transit District is offering its Fair Tripper package again this year. It includes fair admission and a round-trip ride on the Coaster, Sprinter train and MTS Trolley and a connecting bus line to the fair. The Coaster train will drop fairgoers at the Solana Beach station, where a Breeze bus will carry riders to the fair’s West Gate. Fair Tripper tickets are $20 for adults and $17 for youth on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and July 4; $15 for adults and $12 for youth on Wednesdays, Thursdays and July 3. gonctd.com/fairtripper

Phone: (858) 755-1161

Online: sdfair.com

Pam Kragen

Pam Kragen is the arts and entertainment editor, as well as the chief theater, dining and opera critic, for the San Diego Union-Tribune. She joined the Union-Tribune staff in October 2012 after 27 years at the North County Times, where she served as the Arts & Features Editor, as well as the paper’s longtime arts writer and theater and opera critic. She is the co-founder of the San Diego Theatre Critics Circle. She holds a bachelor of arts degree in journalism from San Diego State University and completed fellowships in theater criticism at the University of Southern California and opera-classical music criticism at Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. And in 2022, she was chosen as one of the fellows in the prestigious National Critics Institute, run by the Eugene O’Neill Theater Center in Waterf, Conn.