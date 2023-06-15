Arts & Entertainment

From deep fried s’mores to spicy pickle pizza, the best things to eat at the San Diego County Fair

A man eats a sandwich at the 2023 San Diego County Fair.
A judge chows down on Biggie’s Hot Cheeto Chicken Sandwich during the Fair-Tastic Food Competition at the 2023 San Diego County Fair. The sandwich won best of show in the contest.
(Fred Greaves/The San Diego County Fair)

Many of this year’s new food items at the fair either have a s’mores theme or they’re covered in Flamin’ Hot Cheetos

By Pam Kragen
San Diego Union-Tribune
For many San Diego County Fair fans, trying to eat as much fair food in one day as humanly possible is priority No. 1.

But this year’s fair has 112 food vendors plying everything from pickle pizza to a cereal-topped chicken sandwich. And with fair food prices at an all-time high, how to choose? Don’t worry, I’ve got you covered.

I’ve sampled dozens of new and returning food items at the Del Mar Fairgrounds over the past week and present this year’s awards for what food items are worth a try and which ones you can skip.

I’m also including the winning dishes at the fair’s new Fair-Tastic Food Competition, where judges chose six winners last week.

Biggest surprise: Flamin’ Hot Potstickers

Flamin' Hot Potstickers at Chicken Charlie's booths at the 2023 San Diego County Fair.
(Courtesy of Fred Greaves/San Diego County Fair)

Leave it to San Diego’s “Chicken Charlie” Boghosian to come up with one of my favorite new dishes at the fair. It’s remarkably simple and sure to be copied by home chefs soon. Hot chicken potsticker dumplings are rolled in crushed Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. That’s it. But it’s scrumptious. Each order includes six potstickers and a side of sauce for the pleasingly low price (by fair standards, at least) of $8.95. Chicken Charlies, booths on Avenue of the Palms and the Concourse.

Blue ribbon dessert: Big Skillet Cookie

The Big Skillet Cookie at at the 2023 San Diego County Fair.
(Pam Kragen/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

The Totally Baked Cookie Joint booth makes this “Pizookie-style” dessert to order. A six-inch chocolate chip cookie is baked in the bottom of a foil pan, then topped with three scoops of ice cream (chocolate, vanilla or cookies ‘n’ cream), whipped cream and chocolate sauce. The cookie is right-out-of-the-oven warm and the ice cream is of surprisingly good quality. $13. Totally Baked Cookie Joint, in the Kids Zone, Infield.

Fair workers favorite: Spicy Pickle Pizza

The Spicy Pickle Pizza at Pat's Pizza at the 2023 San Diego County Fair.
(Pam Kragen/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Pat’s Pizza is serving up slices of this New York-born pie that’s still relatively unknown in California. Jason Warrenburg, the concession supervisor at the 2023 San Diego County Fair, said he’s hearing rave reviews from concessionaires about this unusual taste sensation. I don’t even like pickles, but I enjoyed the zesty flavor of this creatively imagined pizza. The crust is layered with a ranch dressing-style sauce, sliced pickles and fresh dill, then baked, and topped with a generous heap of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, which add some welcome crunch and spice. $9 a slice. Pat’s Pizza, the Concourse.

Best vegan dish: Amaze Bao

The Amaze Bao at Wicked Kitchen, a new vegan food outlet at the 2023 San Diego County Fair.
(Pam Kragen/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Wicked Kitchen, a national vegan food service company, is making its first appearance at the fair this year inside the 17 Hands cafe in the Paddock area. Although the prices are quite high (as all vegan prepared foods seems to be these days), the dishes are really flavorful and well-prepared. There’s an Italian meatball dish, a “fish” filet sandwich and a spicy taco. But the best is the Amaze Bao, a bao bun sandwich made with plant-based meatballs, pickled vegetables, jalapeño, cucumber, cilantro, spicy slaw and sweet chili sauce. It’s a flavor explosion in your mouth. $16.50. There is also a trio of dairy-free Ice Dream bars and drumsticks ($7.50 each) that have all the creamy sensation of real ice cream. Inside 7 Hands restaurant, The Paddock.

The sweet belly buster: Deep-fried S’mores

Deep-Fried S'mores on a Stick at Chicken Charlie's at the 2023 San Diego County Fair.
(Pam Kragen/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

This year’s fair theme is “Get Out There,” an encouragement to enjoy San Diego County’s natural wonders. In keeping with the outdoors theme, s’mores-related desserts can be found at many of this year’s food booths. The biggest (meaning three or four people could share this one) is at Chicken Charlie’s. Jumbo marshmallows are skewered on a stick, rolled in chocolate sauce and then graham cracker crumbs. Then the whole thing is dipped in pancake-style batter, deep fried and drizzled with more chocolate sauce, graham cracker crumbs and powdered sugar. This is a messy dessert, but if you love s’mores, this one will feed a crowd. $10.95. Chicken Charlies, booths on Avenue of the Palms and the Concourse.

The savory belly-buster: Bloomin’ Campfire

The Bloomin' Campfire at the Bloomin' Onion booth at the 2023 San Diego County Fair.
(Fred Greaves/San Diego County Fair)

The Bloomin’ Onion booth has been frying up white onion blossoms for decades. This year, in an homage to the fair’s outdoor theme, it has topped a battered and fried giant onion with French fries and warm chili cheese, which gives the dish the shape and colors of an outdoor campfire. While the Bloomin’ Campfire isn’t cheap, it makes for a tasty, carb-heavy snack for two to three people. $22.50. Bloomin’ Onion, Avenue of the Palms.

Best slice of Americana: Cinnamon apple mini-pie

A mini apple pie from In Your Face Pies at the 2023 San Diego County Fair.
(Pam Kragen/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Gina Lockaby’s new In Your Face Pies booth serves more than a half-dozen varieties of her fresh-made miniature pies. There are fruit pies, chocolate and s’mores varieties, a chicken pot pie and a vegan option. But Lockaby’s personal favorite, and mine, is her mini apple pie, with a flaky top and bottom crust filled with fresh baked apples and not too much sugar. I preferred the version topped with a sprinkling of cinnamon. These are a good value, with two mini pies (they’re about 4 inches wide) for $8. In Your Face Pies, Plaza de Mexico.

Best new seafood dish: Coconut Shrimp Platter

A coconut shrimp dish with rice and mango.
A sample-size portion of the coconut shrimp platter at San Diego’s Original Fish & Chips booth at the 2023 San Diego County Fair.
(Pam Kragen/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

San Diego’s Original Fish & Chips has been serving up fried seafood at the fair since the 1950s. This year, they’ve added a new item that’s got great flavor and value and it’s fun to eat. Five jumbo shrimp are butterflied, dipped in a coconut and panko crumb-like batter and fried, then served in a faux coconut shell with rice, chopped fresh mango and a drizzle of sweet chili sauce. It’s very good and well-priced. $15. San Diego’s Original Fish & Chips, Avenue of the Palms.

Best twist on an old favorite: Funnel of Love cakes

A heart-shaped strawberry funnel cake from Funnel of Love at the 2023 San Diego County Fair.
(Pam Kragen/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

The Jackson family in Southeast San Diego County has been serving up fair food for 50 years. Their latest creation is this booth that serves cooked-to-order heart-shaped funnel cakes with a wide variety of toppings choices. I tried the Signature cake, which was topped with fresh macerated strawberries and sugary strawberry glaze, whipped cream and powdered sugar. It was a little sweet for my taste but properly cooked through (which can’t be said of all funnel cakes). $14. Funnel of Love, near Del Mar Arena.

Biggest disappointment: The Captn Crunch Chicken Sandwich

The Captn Crunch Chicken Sandwich at Biggie's at the 2023 San Diego County Fair.
(Pam Kragen/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

I love a good fried chicken sandwich and I loved Cap’n Crunch Crunch Berry cereal as a child. What could go wrong? One of the new items this year at the Biggie’s booth is this hearty sandwich with big, double-fried breast-meat chicken fingers with the sweet and crunchy cereal. That’s all good, but the raspberry sauce poured over the bun and on the chicken inside has a harsh, artificial corn syrup taste. Take my advice and ask for the raspberry sauce on the side. $15.17. Biggie’s, Plaza de Mexico.

Best fusion cuisine: Ramen burrito

The ramen burrito at the Chicken Charlie's booths at the 2023 San Diego County Fair.
(Fred Greaves/The San Diego County Fair)

Another new dish from Chicken Charlie’s turns Japanese ramen into a walkaround burrito snack. Ramen noodles are tossed with scallions and french-fried onions and choice of grilled chicken or shrimp. I ordered the shrimp option, served inside a spicy red chile tortilla. It’s served with a side of spicy house dressing. The burrito comes cut in half, which is good because it’s enough for either two people or two meals. $16.95. Chicken Charlie’s, booths on Avenue of the Palms and the Concourse.

Fair-Tastic Food Competition winners

The Hot Cheeto Chicken Sandwich at Biggie's at the 2023 San Diego County Fair.
The Hot Cheeto Chicken Sandwich at Biggie’s won Best of Show at the 2023 San Diego County Fair’s Fair-Tastic Foods competition.
(Fred Greaves/The San Diego County Fair)

This year, the fair introduced a fair food contest, where judges chose three sweet and three savory winners in the categories of best value, best play on the “Get Out There” theme and biggest “wow” factor. Booths with this year’s winning dishes have large yellow “Fair-Tastic” signs out front.

Best value

Woman holds an ice cream sundae at the San Diego County Fair.
Tiffany Dugan of Crutchee’s Cream ice cream stand holds a chocolate-dipped strawberry shortcake sundae, which won a best value award in the 2023 San Diego County Fair’s inaugural Fair-Tastic Food competition.
(Fred Greaves/San Diego County Fair)

(sweet) Chocolate-dipped strawberry shortcake at Crutchee’s Cream. This shareable sundae is made with shortcake, vanilla soft-serve, fresh strawberries, chocolate-dipped strawberry, rainbow-sprinkled pretzel, strawberry sauce and a cherry on top.

(savory) Chicken Charlie’s ramen burrito. (See above).

Best play on the “Get Out There” theme

The S'mores Caramel Apple from the Candyland booth at the 2023 San Diego County Fair.
The S’mores Caramel Apple from the Candyland booth at the 2023 San Diego County Fair. This dish was a winner in the fair’s new Fair-Tastic Food Competion.
(Fred Greaves/The San Diego County Fair)

(sweet) S’mores Caramel Apple at Candyland. Caramel-dipped apple rolled in crushed graham crackers and topped with a roasted jumbo marshmallow and Ghirardelli chocolate drizzle.

(savory) Bloomin’ Campfire at Bloomin’ Onion. (See above)

Biggest ‘wow’ factor

Chef holds a chicken sandwich at the 2023 San Diego County Fair.
Chef Dominic Palmieri of Biggie’s holds his Hot Cheeto Chicken Sandwich, which won best of show and best “wow” savory item in the 2023 San Diego County Fair’s Fair-Tastic Food Competition.
(Fred Greaves/San Diego County Fair)

(sweet) Maple Bacon Bomb at Country Fair Cinnamon Rolls. Cinnamon rolls topped with cream cheese frosting, walnuts, bacon crumbles and maple syrup.

(savory) Hot Cheeto Chicken Sandwich at Biggie’s. Returning from the 2022 fair, Dominic Palmieri’s creation is a fried chicken sandwich dipped in hot cheddar cheese sauce and topped with crushed Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. The brioche bun is also topped with cheese sauce and Cheetos’ dust and a served with dill pickles. This sandwich also won “Best of Show” with the judges.

Pam Kragen

Pam Kragen is the arts and entertainment editor, as well as the chief theater, dining and opera critic, for the San Diego Union-Tribune. She joined the Union-Tribune staff in October 2012 after 27 years at the North County Times, where she served as the Arts & Features Editor, as well as the paper’s longtime arts writer and theater and opera critic. She is the co-founder of the San Diego Theatre Critics Circle. She holds a bachelor of arts degree in journalism from San Diego State University and completed fellowships in theater criticism at the University of Southern California and opera-classical music criticism at Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. And in 2022, she was chosen as one of the fellows in the prestigious National Critics Institute, run by the Eugene O’Neill Theater Center in Waterf, Conn.