From deep fried s’mores to spicy pickle pizza, the best things to eat at the San Diego County Fair

For many San Diego County Fair fans, trying to eat as much fair food in one day as humanly possible is priority No. 1.

But this year’s fair has 112 food vendors plying everything from pickle pizza to a cereal-topped chicken sandwich. And with fair food prices at an all-time high, how to choose? Don’t worry, I’ve got you covered.

I’ve sampled dozens of new and returning food items at the Del Mar Fairgrounds over the past week and present this year’s awards for what food items are worth a try and which ones you can skip.

I’m also including the winning dishes at the fair’s new Fair-Tastic Food Competition, where judges chose six winners last week.