Theatre School @ North Coast Rep presents ‘As You Like It’ at outdoor venues

The Theatre School @ North Coast Rep will present the pastoral romantic comedy “As You Like It” July 21-Aug. 5 as its next student production that will tour to three different outdoor venues in three different cities. Admission is free. All show times are at 5:30 p.m.

Performances are July 21-22 at the San Diego Botanic Garden, Quail Gardens Drive, Encinitas; July 27-29 at the Birdwing Open Air Classroom, 3201 Via de la Valle, Del Mar (use entrance south off of San Andres Dr. near California Bank & Trust to get to parking lot and dirt path to venue); and Aug. 3-5 at La Colonia Park Courtyard, 715 Valley Ave, Solana Beach.

Benjamin Cole is the director of this emotional roller-coaster for four sets of couples as they attempt to cure their love sickness or allow themselves to fall fully head over heels while still taking time to philosophize about the beauty of nature versus the ridiculousness of courtly manners.

“I love the annual tradition we have established in North County San Diego of offering free live student Shakespeare performances in these outdoor venues,” Cole said in a news release. “Each of the venues gives our students unique opportunities to expand their acting skills, and further their understanding and appreciation of both Shakespeare and the incredible outdoors we have the privilege to visit.”

For more information, call (858) 481-1055 or visit www.northcoastreptheatreschool.org.

The Theatre School @ North Coast Rep delivers high-quality theatre instruction and six student theatre productions throughout the year, offering accessible and fun training for various age groups. Check out all the upcoming options on the Theatre School website: www.northcoastreptheatreschool.org.