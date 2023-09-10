Fall arts preview 2023: Our top theater and opera picks for the season

A scene from Javier Martinez’s holiday mariachi opera “El Milagro del Recuerdo (The Miracle of Remembering),” which will be presented as part of San Diego Opera’s 2023-24 season. (Courtesy of San Diego Opera)

This 2019 mariachi opera, co-produced by Houston Grand Opera and Arizona Opera, was written by Javier Martinez, son of the late Jose “Pepe” Martinez, whose “Cruzar la Cara de la Luna” and “El Pasado Nunca Se Termina” mariachi operas were presented by San Diego Opera in 2013 and 2015, respectively. “El Milagro” is a prequel to “Cruzar la Cara” and features the same characters. Set during Christmas time in a small village in Michoacán, Mexico, this production is about how the townspeople are impacted by the loss of men who move to the U.S. for work. Dec. 1 and 3. San Diego Civic Theatre, 1100 Third Ave., San Diego. sdopera.org

— Pam Kragen is the Arts and Entertainment editor for The San Diego Union-Tribune