Theater Notebook: La Jolla Playhouse marks 10th anniversary of WOW Festival in 2024 with return to its home campus at UCSD

“The Spheres,” a work from the 2015 La Jolla Playhouse Without Walls Festival held at the University of California San Diego.

To celebrate the 10th anniversary of its roving Without Walls Festival in 2024, La Jolla Playhouse has announced that WOW will return to the University of California San Diego campus next year, where the first two WOW fests were held in 2013 and 2015.

The 2024 festival dates will be April 4-7 and, like all previous festivals, it will feature a mix of local, national and international immersive theater companies creating site-specific work, in this case around the UCSD campus.

As conceived by La Jolla Playhouse artistic director Christopher Ashley, WOW was always meant to move to new locations from year to year to give audiences — and artists — new environments to present and attend the festival shows. Over the past decade, the festival has been presented in Downtown San Diego, at Liberty Station and at the Rady Shell at Jacobs Park. During the pandemic the festival was presented entirely online or by phone and postal mail.

A performance of “Hedda-ing” at artist Do Ho Suh’s “Fallen Star” public art piece at La Jolla Playhouse’s 2013 WOW Festival. (Courtesy of Jim Carmody)

“Returning to UC San Diego, the site of our very first Without Walls Festival in 2013, is a wonderful full-circle moment,” Ashley said, in a statement. “Over the past decade, the WOW Festival has grown to become one of major immersive theater events in the country, as well as a highlight of the San Diego cultural calendar.

At the same time, UC San Diego has experienced explosive growth with the addition of new Theatre District Living and Learning Neighborhood, the Epstein Family Amphitheater, and much more, and we couldn’t be more proud to partner again with the University on this thrilling free annual event,” Ashley said.

More details on the 2024 WOW festival will be shared online in the coming months at https://lajollaplayhouse.org/wowfestival.

Danielle Bunch, the director of social media management for the San Diego Black Artist Collective, poses inside the green room of her home at Spring Valley on Thursday, May 18, 2023. (Kristian Carreon/For The San Diego Union-Tribune)

S.D. Black Artist Collective plans audition lab for Black actors

To address a lack of diversity in local performing arts spaces, the San Diego Black Artist Collective has teamed up with five local professional theaters to launch an audition lab for Black performers and performers from other historically under-represented communities.

The event is open to actors of all experience levels. No advance registration is required but SDBAC’s Danielle Bunch is available for questions at DanielleK.Bunch@gmail.com.

The SDBAC Audition Lab will be presented at 10 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 8, at Moxie Theatre, 6663 El Cajon Blvd ., Suite N, in San Diego. Attendees will be taught the basics in how to audition for roles, how to prepare and create self-tapes, resumes, headshots and other emergency materials and a mock dance call will be presented. The event will also offer networking opportunities with theater professionals, panel discussions and community-building opportunities.

Two of the major recurring issues that SDBAC plans to address at the lab are the statement by predominantly White-run theater companies that they don’t know of or have any Black actors to cast in their productions, and the question from Black and Brown actors that they don’t know how to break into the audition circuit.

The event begins at 10 a.m. with a presentation on basic audition skills, followed by a presentation by Disney Live. Following an hourlong lunch break, the event resumes at 1 p.m. with a workshop on preparing monologues, followed by a singing/musical theater workshop at 2:30 p.m. and a dance call at 4 p.m.

At 5:30 p.m. there will be a moderated panel discussion featuring artistic leaders from several local theater companies, including Jacole Kitchen of La Jolla Playhouse, Kim Heil of The Old Globe, Kian Kline-Chilton of Diversionary Theatre, Jill Lewis of San Diego Musical Theatre and Desireé Clarke of Moxie Theatre. They will discuss their vision for the future of San Diego’s theater scnee, how they’re investing in diversity on and offstage and how they are working to demystify the casting process.

The event concludes with a mixer event for networking at 6:30 p.m.

Admission to the event is free, though a $20 suggested donation is appreciated. Also, actors who would like to get a headshot taken at the event should bring $50 to pay the photographer.

For more, visit instagram.com/SD_BAC or contact SanDiegoBAC@gmail.com and DanielleK.Bunch@gmail.com.

Justin Huertas will perform at 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 8, at Diversionary Theatre’s Clark Cabaret. (Courtesy of Bronwen Houck)

‘Lizard Boy’ star returns for concert

Justin Huertas, the Seattle-based creator and star of the musical “Lizard Boy,” which made its San Diego debut at Diversionary Theatre in 2015, is returning to Diversionary for a cabaret show on Oct. 8.

Huertas is in town to see his friend and fellow Seattleite Sara Porkalob in her solo play “Dragon Mama,” which is now in production at Diversionary through Oct. 15. Huertas will perform some of his original songs in Diversionary’s Clark Cabaret at 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 8. Tickets are $20. For details, visit diversionary.org/events/sunday-sessions.

pam.kragen@sduniontribune.com