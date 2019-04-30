Vein treatment center offers expert care and an ocean view

When you specialize in one thing, you get pretty good at it. That’s the idea behind Oceana Vein Specialists in Oceanside. Dr. Adam Isadore centers his practice on treating varicose and spider veins and has trained to become the best. He’s a fellowship-trained vascular and interventional radiologist who studied at the New York University Langone Medical Center in New York, rated one of the top 10 hospitals in the country.

“Since we focus exclusively on varicose and spider veins, we are able to provide unparalleled customer service, streamline office visits, and offer superior outcomes,” Isadore said.

Another thing that sets Oceana Vein Specialists apart from other offices is the view. It’s spectacular no matter which way you look. When Isadore started his practice in 2016, he did a complete renovation of the office space. Exam and procedure rooms offer sweeping views of the ocean on one side, and of Fire Mountain in Oceanside on the other.

“We have found this offers our patients a more relaxed and enjoyable experience outside of a hospital setting,” Isadore said.

Isadore gets a deep sense of satisfaction in seeing his patients satisfied with their outcomes.

“I’ve always loved doing procedures, particularly minimally invasive vascular procedures,” he says. “There is a real sense of accomplishment in treating someone’s concerns with painless, minimally invasive techniques. I decided to focus exclusively on venous disease as I feel there is a real shortage of vascular experts treating varicose veins and spider veins. Plus it is extremely rewarding to see happy patients after we eliminate their leg veins. Often, patients have been dealing with unsightly or painful leg veins for years, and it has been rewarding to offer them easy, office-based treatments to cure their concerns.”

Varicose veins affect nearly 25 percent of adults. They are bulging, often painful engorged veins of the legs that can progress over time. Such veins are worsened by prolonged standing, pregnancy or excessive weight. Along with being unsightly, there are several other symptoms associated with varicose veins, including skin discoloration, leg and ankle swelling, leg restlessness, numbness and ulcers. Spider veins are tiny surface veins that resemble a spider web on the skin’s surface that most people would rather live without.

There are several different ways to tackle varicose and spider veins and most are quick and minimally invasive. Isadore offers a variety of treatments, including thermal ablation, sclerotherapy, microphlebectomy and laser treatment. All procedures are done at the office using local anesthesia.

Most of the procedures offered by Isadore are covered by insurance as well as Medicare and Medi-Cal. The administrative staff is expert at maintaining pre-authorization from insurance providers and can also advocate on a patient’s behalf for coverage. The first consultation is free. The office is located at 2125 South El Camino Real, Suite 210 in Oceanside. To learn more, go to oceanavein.com or call 760-769-8346.