Hair salon Color Counter specializes in quick color fixes

Color Counter, the new “go-to” location for a quick hair color fix, has become one of the busiest tenants in Carmel Valley’s One Paseo.

From natural looks that conceal emerging silver to the latest vibrant metallic and pastel hues, women and men of all ages can enhance their original color or create a brand-new image. Color Counter offers easy and affordable treatments without long salon sessions or waiting for appointments.

In addition to a full range of color services, Color Counter’s signature specialty is the 45for45 root touch up— the single process color covers gray or new growth, getting your roots under control in just 45 minutes for $45.

Color Counter’s roots can be traced to CEO Marci Lizerbram, a Carmel Valley native and graduate of Torrey Pines High School. Her idea was a full service hair salon that could do color in a hurry, ”It needed to be fast, easy to get in and out.”

“This is all new to me,” said Lizerbram who was a stay-at-home mom to her two children for 11 years before taking on Color Counter.

To put her idea into action, Lizerbram paired with owner and president Jean Claude Aldibs, a hairstylist for 40 years who owns popular salons in Del Mar and Hillcrest. Aldibs was born in Paris, France where he began his hair fashion career training under Vidal Sassoon, Jean Louis David and Alexander of Paris.

“As a stylist, this is one of the most exciting coloring options to come along in some time,” said Aldibs.

At the center of the clean and bright studio, is a large communal countertop space. It was Jean Claude’s idea that he didn’t want guests processing in the same chair they were sitting in to receive their treatments—he wanted them to be able to relax. In front, there is also a small boutique with clothes and accessories.

The salon offers a full menu of services from braids, blow-outs and balayage to extensions, keratin treatment and special occasion hair dos. They also do men’s haircuts and “keep it sharp” men’s cleanup cuts around the neckline and ears.

Color Counter is also certified to offer a Japanese head spa, which is like a facial for your scalp.

On Wednesdays, Color Counter offers Happy Hour from 4-8 p.m. with complimentary champagne and treats, 10 percent off color services and specials like “The Pre-Game”, a wash and blow-out for $25 and “The Night Cap”, an opalex treatment for $35.

Color Counter is open seven days a week, Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information check out colorcounter.com or call (858) 360-2040. Bookings can be made on their app @TheColorCounter, available on the Apple app store and Google play.

